Rep. Weber Celebrates Passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Rep. Randy Weber (TX-14) released the following statement after the House passed H.R. 1, the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB):

“President Trump made a promise to cut taxes, protect seniors, and put American workers first. Today, we moved that promise across the finish line. The One Big Beautiful Bill delivers the largest tax cuts for families in a generation. It ends taxes on tips, overtime pay, and Social Security benefits because the government has no business taxing what you’ve already earned. It strengthens Medicaid for those who genuinely need it, unleashes American energy to restore our leadership on the world stage, secures our border, and cracks down on the waste, fraud, and abuse that’s running rampant in Washington.”

“Now look, with a razor-thin majority, no bill is perfect. Every member, including me, could point to something they wish were different. But this legislation marks a huge step forward in putting the American people back in charge, not the bureaucrats. We’ve still got work to do to rein in spending and fix the fiscal mess we inherited. But this bill lays the groundwork for real, lasting success and puts us back on a path to strength, prosperity, and American greatness.”