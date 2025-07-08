Secrets to a great grilled cheese

Grilled cheese is an ideal comfort food. It’s crispy, buttery and full of warm and gooey cheese. Many people grow up enjoying grilled cheese as children, and then continue digging in to this delight as they get older.

While grilled cheese may seem like simple fare, there are some techniques to make it even more delicious. This includes strategies to make it golden brown with perfectly melted cheese.

When preparing grilled cheese, you do not want to rush the process and end up with burnt bread. Try placing the grilled cheese in a cold pan and then letting everything heat up together slowly over medium-low heat. This ensures the heat is evenly distributed and the cheese will melt as the bread develops its golden color.

Aim for optimal coverage of butter or mayonnaise. Yes, you read that correctly. Some culinary experts, like the ones at Bon Appétit, recommend using mayo in lieu of butter to spread on the bread because it has a higher smoke point and is less likely to burn while cooking. Be sure to spread your butter or mayo all over to the edges of the bread for optimal coverage and flavor.

Next, select a good quality cheese that melts well. Some are better than others in this department. They include colby, havarti, swiss, monterey jack, muenster, American, smoked gouda, and cheddar.

Then work with a recipe that will elevate the grilled cheese even further, such as “Smoked Gouda and Roasted Red Pepper Grilled Cheese,” courtesy of the Food Network Kitchen.

Smoked Gouda and Roasted Red Pepper Grilled Cheese

Yield: 4 servings

8 1/3- to 1/2-inch-thick slices Pullman bread

4 ounces smoked gouda, very thinly sliced with a cheese slicer

4 slices muenster cheese (about 4 ounces)

1 medium jarred roasted red pepper, drained, dried and thinly sliced

2 cups baby arugula

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

1. Lay out 4 slices of the bread on a work surface. Layer each with some of the smoked gouda, 1 slice of the muenster, a thin layer of sliced red pepper (about 2 tablespoons), 1/2 cup of the baby arugula, and another layer of smoked gouda. Close the sandwiches with the remaining bread. Thinly and evenly spread the butter on both sides of the bread using 11/2 tablespoons of the butter for each sandwich.

2. Place 2 sandwiches into a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Cover the skillet with a lid and cook until the bread is evenly golden brown, about 2 minutes. Flip, cover again and cook until the bread is golden brown and the cheese is visibly melted, about 2 minutes more. Repeat with the remaining sandwiches. PC246021