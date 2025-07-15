Kerr County death toll tops 100, with 161 still missing

Search teams have recovered 103 bodies in Kerr County after the devastating July 4 floods along the Guadalupe River, with Gov. Greg Abbott saying at least 161 people were still unaccounted for.

President Donald Trump visited the area on Friday to survey the damage, the San Antonio Express-News reported. The president promised the federal government would “fully fund” recovery efforts.

The statewide total of flooding deaths stood at 126 as of Sunday, including eight recovered in neighboring Kendall County from the Guadalupe River flooding, and separate flooding incidents in Travis, Williamson and Burnet counties.

Forecasts by the National Weather Service predicted much less rainfall than actually fell in Kerr County, with early predictions having the storm hit hardest near the Rio Grande. Two days before the flood, the Texas Division of Emergency Management staged rescue equipment and personnel in San Antonio, according to the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Free legal resources are available to low-income individuals affected by the Central Texas counties, according to the State Bar of Texas. That assistance includes assistance in securing government benefits, help with insurance claims, and other issues. Texas RioGrande Legal Aid can be contacted toll-free at 833-329-8752.

Mexican firefighters assist in flood recovery

A 13-person crew from Mexico joined Texas firefighters in rescue efforts in the Texas Hill Country, the Texas Standard reported. The firefighters are highly trained in search-and-rescue efforts and have volunteered all over the world.

The crew is composed of members from the Rescate Acuático de Protección Civil y Bomberos de Acuña, Coahuila, in coordination with Fundación 911. Ismael Aldaba is president of the foundation.

“Our guys have experienced [missions] worldwide. They’ve been traveling to earthquakes. They’ve been traveling to tsunamis in other parts of the world,” he said. “This is way different. This is the worst we’ve seen.”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum praised the crew for its work in Texas.

“The sense of solidarity and brotherhood characterizes us and must always characterize us,” she said. “No matter the circumstances, Mexicans lend a hand to those who suffer, to those left behind.”

Flood response now tops special session agenda

The July 21 special session called by Abbott includes addressing the July 4 flood, including improving early warning systems and infrastructure in flood zones, beefing up emergency communications, funding for affected areas and updating state preparedness and recovery procedures, The Dallas Morning News reported.

“We delivered on historic legislation in the 89th Regular Legislative Session that will benefit Texans for generations to come,” Abbott said in a proclamation issued last week. “There is more work to be done, particularly in the aftermath of the devastating floods in the Texas Hill Country. We must ensure better preparation for such events in the future.”

A total of 18 items are on the special session agenda, including congressional redistricting, regulation of hemp-derived products, and further reducing property taxes. Redistricting is sure to spark controversy, as the Republican majority seeks to expand its grip on the state’s congressional seats. Any new redistricting maps almost certainly would face legal challenges.

Only the governor can call a special session, which is limited to 30 days, though he can call as many as he wants between regular biennial sessions.

Angela Paxton files for divorce from Texas AG Paxton

State Sen. Angela Paxton last Thursday filed for divorce from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Austin American-Statesman reported. The McKinney legislator cited “recent discoveries” and “biblical grounds” in a statement on the social media site X.

“I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation,” she wrote. “But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage.”

The announcement came just weeks after Paxton announced he is running against incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in next spring’s GOP primary.

The divorce filing accused Paxton of adultery and says the couple stopped living together in June 2024. She is seeking what the petition calls a “disproportionate share” of the couple’s assets because of her husband’s alleged fault in the breakup of the marriage.

The attorney general issued a statement about 20 minutes after his wife.

“After facing the pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny, Angela and I have decided to start a new chapter in our lives,” he wrote.

Perry wants to build nuclear complex in West Texas

Former Gov. Rick Perry has co-founded a company he says plans to build the country’s largest nuclear complex on nearly 6,000 acres owned by Texas Tech University, according to the Houston Chronicle. Perry, who also served as energy secretary during Trump’s first term, is promoting the Advanced Energy and Artificial Intelligence Center.

His company, Fermi America, claims it would be the world’s largest data center campus. Tech companies would be able to rent space to pursue artificial intelligence efforts. Fermi America’s executive chairman, Toby Neugebauer, said tech companies are desperate for electricity. The company plans to construct four large-scale nuclear reactors, capable of generating sufficient electricity to power approximately 1 million homes.

“Fermi America is in the artificial intelligence creation business. We’re not in the power business,” Neugebauer said. He added that what is missing in artificial intelligence is not chips or algorithms — it’s the power needed to fuel data centers.

The ambitious project faces hurdles. The country’s nuclear energy industry has built just one nuclear plant in the past 35 years, in Burke County, Georgia. That project ended up seven years late and $17 billion over budget. In contrast, China has built 22 nuclear reactors to power AI, Perry said in a company statement.

“We’re behind, and it’s all hands on deck,” he said.

Gary Borders is a veteran award-winning Texas journalist. He published a number of community newspapers in Texas during a 30-year span, including in Longview, Fort Stockton, Nacogdoches, Lufkin, and Cedar Park. Email:gborders@texaspress.com.