Houston’s Hope for the Future: Back-to-School Giveaway Event to Empower Local Families

HOUSTON, TX – July 17, 2025 – The C.J. Stroud Foundation, in partnership with the Houston City Controller’s Office, Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, and several other local partners, proudly presents Houston’s Hope for the Future: Back-to-School Giveaway on Saturday, July 19, 2025 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Houston Texans YMCA, 5202 Griggs Rd, Houston, TX 77021. This free, family-focused community event is designed to equip students with the tools they need for a strong start to the school year while connecting families to vital local resources. Attendees will enjoy backpack and school supply giveaways, free food, a live DJ and entertainment, access to community resources, and special guest appearances and meet-and-greets. Featured guests include NFL stars C.J. Stroud and Tank Dell, as well as City Controller Chris Hollins, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, and representatives from District Attorney Sean Teare’s office. This event is about more than just giving away backpacks, it’s about giving families hope, support, and the resources they need to thrive. The event is free and open to the public. Families are encouraged to arrive early, as supplies are limited. About the C.J. Stroud Foundation The C.J. Stroud Foundation is committed to uplifting youth and families through educational initiatives, community engagement, and empowerment programs

