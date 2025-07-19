Black Sports Moms and C.J. Stroud Foundation Events THIS WEEKEND

Black Sports Moms™ First Conference Black Sports Moms Gather from Across the Nation for Historic First Conference HOUSTON, TX, July 17, 2025 — 175 Moms of athletes from across the country will gather in Houston for the first ever Black Sports Moms™ Conference. Our moms have some of the top draft picks across the country, some have athletes playing at the professional level and some have younger high school players who are preparing for the next level and NIL opportunities. The conference will take place at POST Houston on July 19th from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Kim Stoud, Mother of Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud will be the keynote speaker. Mayor Pro Tem Martha Castex Tatum will be in attendance to welcome these dynamic women to Houston and to introduce our special guest, Kim Stroud. The event is at capacity, however we welcome the media. Please email to be added to the list. We are also hosting a welcome reception at George R. Brown Convention Center on Friday evening with our sponsors Houston First, TDECU, J.P. Morgan Private Bank and Attorney Kevin Murray. “Black Women Birth the Greatest Athletes in the World.”™ -Black Sports Moms™. This is an organization dedicated to empowering, educating, and supporting Black mothers of athletes nationwide About Black Sports Moms™ Black Sports Moms™ was established by PR Powerhouse, Andrea Odom and top NIL Sports Attorney, Lachauna Edwards. The dynamic duo teaches the power of negotiating, contracts, NIL & brand deals, and offers legal guidance and advocacy for moms of athletes. With the perfect blend of advocacy, visibility, and negotiation expertise, they empower families to own their stories and secure their futures. Andrea, with her experience navigating recruiting, college sports and the MLB draft and Lachauana with her vast legal expertise, create a dream team for any sports families roster! Black Sports Moms and Kim Stroud are available to do interviews on Friday morning from 10 am to noon,virtually or in person at our midtown office. Please inquire to reserve a time. Contact: Andrea Odom ( 713 )- (894 )- (5210 ) contact@blacksportsmoms.com