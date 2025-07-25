Astros Seek to Take Advantage of Soft Schedule

With the trade deadline coming on July 31, the Astros will look to discover holes where they need to fill while also dealing with a schedule that includes last-place teams in the Athletics and Nationals to begin the new week.

Sunday: The Astros take on the Athletics at 1:10 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 12:30 PM with the pregame show.

Monday: The Astros welcome the Nationals to Daikin Park at 7:10 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage with the pregame show at 6:30 PM.

Tuesday: The middle game of the Nationals-Astros series begins at 7:10 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30 PM with the pregame show.