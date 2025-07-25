Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 79 degrees. Water temperatures are hanging in the upper 70s. Water levels are slow-moving back and forth with a moderate amount of sargassum washing in on the surf. People are catching plenty of redfish, gafftop, and black drum everywhere. There are pleasure of keeper speckled trout being caught along with sand trout, sheepshead, and crabs caught along the jetty. The bigger stingrays and sharks are definitely in full swing, and a few close to state records have been landed. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Trinity Bay: FAIR. 85 degrees. Water is on the move with 6,120 CFS flowing down from the Trinity River and -1,890 CFS coming in at Highway 90 from the San Jacinto, helping clear things up and bring salinity back to Trinity Bay. Smith Point and Vingt-Et-Un are holding solid numbers of redfish and trout on sandbars, guts, and around island drop-offs, with trout hitting best on WAC Attack’s Wacky Shad XL in sparkle chartreuse. The west shoreline is picking up with good redfish, drum, and sheepshead action, while wells are starting to produce trout once temperatures rise. Blue Atoll continues to hold fish, including some flounder, and salinity near Thompson’s Bait Camp is around 8-9 PPT. In Baytown, redfish are tight to rocks and can be caught trolling with spinnerbaits, crankbaits, Steel Shads, Rattle Traps, or popping corks from Redemption Outdoor Gear. Bull reds are showing up fast – make sure you’re equipped with a rod that can handle the fight. Be safe and always wear your kill switch! Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Locating more trout than redfish, in the intracoastal relating to structure, as well as a few fish over shell on the South Shoreline on tails with 1/8 ounce heads, with darker colors performing the best in the areas with stained water. We are once again burning a good deal of fuel and time taking the ride over to the Jetties to find better looking water and a solid trout bite on artificials. Utilize MirrOdines, Rattle Traps, ¼ ounce soft body Swim Baits, and Tails with 1/8 oz heads in light colors on the shallower ends and ¼ ounce when we are fishing in deeper water. Solid success using Fish Smack Popping corks with a 1-2-foot leader above shrimp imitation lures, as well as Glacier White Tails by WacAttack and shrimp color Rat tails by Deadly Dudley. The Topwater bite has still been excellent when utilized on early morning and late afternoon trips. If you like throwing walking baits, now is a great time to get on the water and make it happen, and the color does not seem to be that critical, with bone being one of our favorite colors we have the most confidence in. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon

Houston: GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees; 0.07 feet above pool. Water flow is steady at 306 CFS on the West Fork at Highway 59 in Humble, with water clarity improving daily – especially in the West Fork and starting to shape up in the East Fork. The main lake is in great condition, and early morning largemouth bass are hitting chatterbaits, spinnerbaits, and Texas-rigged worms on shallow structure and flats. As the sun rises, they’re moving to drop-offs and boat docks. Crappie turning on in 6-10 feet water, holding tight to structure and biting minnows and jigs. White bass are active near the dam, hitting well on trolled lures and vertical jigs around the humps. Catfish are solid on the old roadbed with fresh-cut shad fished on bottom. Be safe and always wear your kill switch! Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: GOOD. 86 degrees. Anglers are catching plenty of speckled trout, redfish, and black drum daily. The sheepshead are around structures and piers. Wade fishing along the levee or anywhere from the dike has been productive from the beginning to the end still. Live shrimp and finger mullet have been the best baits. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.