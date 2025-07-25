College of the Mainland to Host Free Robotic Process Automation Workshop

(Texas City, Texas) — Explore the world of process automation during College of the Mainland’s (COM) free Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Career Training program workshop on Saturday, Aug. 2, from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in STEAM Building, Room 120.

This event will feature a guest speaker with UiPath, a global leader in automation, along with live demonstrations, a hands-on lab and a complimentary lunch. Attendees will also learn more about COM’s certificate program, career outlook and enrollment steps.

“RPA is simplified and beginner-friendly,” said Kevin Salazar, RPA Career Training student. “It opens the door to programming for people who may have never seen themselves in tech before.”

As industries continue to adopt digital transformation, the demand for professionals with RPA skills is growing quickly. Companies across finance, healthcare, logistics and customer service are using RPA to streamline operations, reduce errors and increase productivity. By automating repetitive and rule-based tasks, RPA allows employees to focus on more meaningful and strategic work. These skills are becoming essential in today’s job market.

COM’s RPA Career Training program offers accessible, hands-on training that helps students build a competitive edge and enter a fast-growing field that is shaping the future of work. The program spans three semesters over the course of 12 months and includes core training in Blue Prism, UiPath, programming fundamentals, IT project management and a hands-on internship or cooperative learning experience.

“Most people have to teach themselves this online and pay hundreds of dollars. But at COM, they give you the tools and resources to get certified without the extra cost,” Salazar said.

Spots are limited. Learn more about the RPA Career Training program workshop and reserve your seat at https://events.com.edu/event/com.events.1058088.

Photo: RPA Career Training Student Kevin Salazar Typing on his Laptop

