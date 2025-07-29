College of the Mainland Provides Clarification on Promise Scholarship Program

TEXAS CITY, Texas — July 25, 2025 — College of the Mainland (COM) would like to provide clarification regarding comments made by Dickinson Mayor Travis Magliolo about the Dickson community’s Promise Scholarship at the July 22 City Council meeting. The College believes it’s important to share accurate information about this valuable program that has supported local students.

Program Administration and Eligibility

The Dickinson Opening Doors Promise Scholarship operates under a clear 2021 agreement between the Dickinson Management District (DMD) and COM. The program requires that awards may only be given to students who both reside in the City of Dickinson and graduate from Dickinson High School. This dual requirement has been consistently followed throughout the program’s operation, ensuring scholarships reach the intended recipients within the community.

Financial Stewardship

COM has administered the Dickinson Opening Doors Promise Scholarship funds with careful attention to the agreement’s requirements. The College is pleased to report that:

100% of the $301,576 paid by the DMD has directly supported scholarships for eligible Dickinson students

No administrative or overhead fees were charged by the College or the COM Foundation

161 Dickinson eligible students have received $252,710 in tuition support

$52,101 remains available to support continuing students in Fall 2025



Funding Partnership Model

Promise scholarship programs across Texas operate through collaborative funding models that bring together various community stakeholders. While the COM Foundation actively seeks public and private support for scholarships, such as the Dickinson Opening Doors Promise, Texas community colleges are legally restricted from using state, local tax, or federal aid funds for institutional scholarships. Successful Promise programs typically involve partnerships between cities, economic development districts, school districts, foundations, businesses and individual donors.

Moving Forward Together

Following the DMD’s June 26 decision to vote against continued funding due to budget constraints, COM is actively working to ensure continuity for students:

Collaborating with private donors to provide one-time, short-term assistance for incoming fall 2025 Dickinson Promise-eligible students

Exploring sustainable long-term solutions through community partnerships

Remaining committed to working with Dickinson city leaders on creative solutions

President’s Statement

“We understand that budget decisions can be challenging for all public entities,” said Dr. Helen Brewer, President of College of the Mainland. “Our primary concern is ensuring that Dickinson students who are counting on this support can continue their education. We remain committed to working collaboratively with community leaders to find solutions.

Just this week, I learned of a community member whose child, even after exhausting all available financial aid, still needed $300 for college expenses that they just didn’t have. For many families, that amount can be the difference between attending college or not. These scholarships provide crucial support that opens doors to higher education for deserving students.

We are genuinely concerned by the recent statements from the Mayor regarding the College’s scholarship program. While we would have preferred to address any concerns privately with him, we felt it was essential to provide our community with clear and accurate information about how the program has always operated. I have tried to reach the Mayor by both email and phone to offer this important clarification, and I am still hopeful for an opportunity to discuss this directly.”

Community Investment Benefits

Promise scholarships represent strategic investments in community development. Research demonstrates that these programs create positive economic cycles by helping students pursue higher education locally, often leading to increased retention of educated residents, stronger local workforce development and enhanced community attractiveness to families and businesses.

Studies of successful Promise programs show they can reduce outmigration, increase economic activity and strengthen housing markets while creating incentives for residents to remain and new families to relocate to participating communities.

About the Opening Doors Promise Scholarship

The COM Opening Doors Promise Scholarship is a last-dollar scholarship that covers remaining tuition and fees after other financial aid is applied, helping remove financial barriers for students pursuing higher education. Eligibility requirements vary by community. Learn more at www.com.edu/promise.