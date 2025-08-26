Home NewsSB 9 Passes Texas Senate to Reduce City & County Local Gov’t Property Tax Levy Growth
SB 9 Passes Texas Senate to Reduce City & County Local Gov't Property Tax Levy Growth

Bettencourt’s Bill lowers Voter-Approval Tax Rate from 3.5% to 2.5% with Pop. Greater than 75k
AUSTIN, TX – Today, the Texas Senate has passed Senator Paul Bettencourt’s (R-Houston)
Senate Bill 9 (SB 9) to the Texas House following an 18 to 3 floor vote, and prior 4-1 vote in the Senate
Local Government Committee. SB 9, a priority legislation to Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, during the 89th
First Called Special Session by Governor Greg Abbott. The bill lowers the voter-approval tax rate
(VATR), previously known as the roll back rate, for most large cities and counties from 3.5% to 2.5%,
matching the growth limit already applied to school districts statewide.
“In 2019, we passed SB 2, another priority f Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, to cut the Voter Approval Tax
Rate from 8% to 3.5%, slowing statewide city & county levy property tax growth for the first
time in 38 years,” said Senator Bettencourt. “After historic relief on school property taxes, it’s
time to take the next big step and rein in on growth of city and county tax bills. SB 9 is that
logical next step, aligning city and county VATR with the 2.5% collection limit already in place
for school districts, letting voters decide to agree to tax increases above the limit in
November.” He added.
Despite the success from the 2019 reforms in SB 2 which lowered VATRs from 8% to 3.5%, where
ISD levy growth dropped from 18.26% to 3.21% annually. County levies growth climbed from 8.74%
to 9.65% annually and city levies growth dropped to 8% annually.
Key Components of SB 9

  • Reduces the VATR multiplier from 3.5% to 2.5% for cities/counties with pop. over 75,000.
  • Requires majority of voter approval for any increases above 2.5% VATR.
  • Retains 3.5% threshold for cities and counties under 75,000 population.
    “Simply put, cities and counties have been raising property tax bills 3 times faster than
    schools, even after we reformed the system in 2019,” Bettencourt said. “SB 9 closes that gap to
    make property tax rates go down as values go up, saving taxpayer money to deliver real, lasting
    property tax relief.” Senator Bettencourt concluded.
    Senator Bettencourt noted the Legislature committed $1.921 billion in direct local funding support for
    2026–27 to local taxing units like counties and cities, including:
  • $1.5B for water projects
  • $331M for rural law enforcement salary supplements
  • $90M for ambulances
    During the Senate Committee hearing on Local Government, only 12 current or former local tax unit
    officials testified against SB 9, the lowest opposition to a property tax relief bill in more than a decade.
    Even the City of Austin CFO acknowledged the success of the 2019 reforms, SB 2 as passed in 2019,
    while testified “On” SB 9 in 2025. The bill now heads to the Texas House where Chairman Morgan
    Meyers has filed its companion, HB 9.
    This November, Texans will also vote on record school homestead and business personal property
    tax exemptions that could save 5.7 million homeowners an average of $484/year, and seniors/disabled
    Texans up to $907/year, with a supermajority of the latter, paying no ISD taxes at all.

