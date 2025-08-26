Home NewsAttorney General Ken Paxton and Speaker Dustin Burrows Take Action to Enforce Arrest Warrants for Rogue Democrats in California  
News

Attorney General Ken Paxton and Speaker Dustin Burrows Take Action to Enforce Arrest Warrants for Rogue Democrats in California  

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton and Speaker Dustin Burrows have filed a legal complaint in the State of California to enforce arrest warrants issued by the Texas House of Representatives against legislators who fled the State to obstruct the proceedings of the Texas Legislature. 

“Texans are fed up with lawmakers who refuse to do their jobs and instead run away to states like California to exploit radical governors’ broken political systems as a shield,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Gavin Newsom may be comfortable with lawlessness and the protection of corrupt legislators, but Texas will not tolerate elected officials who defy the Constitution for political theater.” 

Speaker Burrows added: “The Texas House stands ready to conduct the work expected of us by our constituents, but until the absent members return, our state will continue to do without critical disaster relief and solutions for a more prepared and resilient Texas. This political game holding up our efforts has gone on long enough. All members will eventually have to come back, but the business before the House is too important to wait on the outside political influences pushing these members to delay the inevitable. Working with Attorney General Paxton, I will continue taking all necessary actions to bring these members back to fulfill their obligations to the legislative process and the people of our state.” 

On August 4, when Democrat members abandoned the State and broke quorum, Texas House Speaker Burrows issued arrest warrants pursuant to his authority under Article III, Section 10 of the Texas Constitution and Rule 5, Section 8, of the Rules of the Texas House of Representatives, which stipulates that upon a call of the house, “[a]ll absentees for whom no sufficient excuse is made may, by order of a majority of those present, be sent for and arrested, wherever they may be found.”  

Attorney General Paxton and Speaker Burrows are now taking that enforcement nationwide, filing first in Illinois and now in California to ensure that no lawmaker can run from the consequences of abandoning their oath. This legal action mirrors a similar petition Attorney General Paxton and Speaker Burrows filed in Illinois earlier this week. It seeks to enforce the quorum warrants in accordance with the Full Faith and Credit Clause of the U.S. Constitution and federal statute.  

To read the complaint, click here

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Paxton sues to remove 13 absent Democrat House members

State Representative Terri Leo Wilson Encourages Students to Apply for the Texas...

SB 9 Passes Texas Senate to Reduce City & County Local Gov’t...

Attorney General Ken Paxton Secures Major Victory Stopping Runaway Democrats from Taking...

Sen. Bettencourt & Chair Buckley Files Identical STAAR Test Replacement Bill in...

State Sales Tax Revenue Totaled $4.2 Billion in July

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper