Sen. Bettencourt & Chair Buckley Files Identical STAAR Test Replacement Bill in 89th Special

Bill Replaces STAAR with 3 Instructionally Supportive Tests & Restores Public School A-F Accountability

AUSTIN, TX – Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) has filed the landmark STAAR test

replacement legislation, Senate Bill 8, in the 89th Special Session called by Governor Greg Abbott,

identical to House Public Education Chair Representative Brad Buckley, House Bill 8. These bills

replaces the STAAR test with 3 shorter, instructionally supportive assessments while strengthening

Texas’ A–F school accountability system.

“This is the same solid, bipartisan Conference Committee Report, drafted with Chair Buckley

and members last session, now improved for an even stronger start with identical bill filings

SB 8/HB 8” Senator Bettencourt said. “The bottom line is that What Gets Measured Gets Fixed,

and this bill measures student success in a fairer way while ending the era of STAAR stress

tests and taxpayer-funded lawsuits against the public accountability system in Texas.”

The bill follows a second major legal victory for the state’s A–F system on July 8, when the 15th Court

of Appeals unanimously ruled to release the 2023–2024 ratings, defeating ongoing “lawfare” from

plaintiff ISD’s. This is the second loss at the 15

th Court of Appeals for the 30 ISD’s that challenged it.

“With this bill, we begin the process of eliminating the STAAR test and replacing it with

meaningful, student-centered assessments that are instructionally actionable and provide real

insight for teachers and parents. SB 8/HB 8 shifts the emphasis away from teaching to a test

and back to real learning in the classroom,” stated Chairman Buckley.

“I want to thank Senator Bettencourt for his leadership in the Texas Senate on education

reform. His tireless work to strengthen the accountability system, especially through efforts to

restore and clarify the A–F school accountability framework, shows a deep commitment to

helping kids learn and succeed. By championing policies that bring transparency and fairness

to how schools are evaluated, he is truly making a difference for students, families, and

educators across our state.” Chairman Brad Buckley concludes.

Key Reforms in SB 8: