Home NewsSen. Bettencourt & Chair Buckley Files Identical STAAR Test Replacement Bill in 89th Special
News

Sen. Bettencourt & Chair Buckley Files Identical STAAR Test Replacement Bill in 89th Special

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Bill Replaces STAAR with 3 Instructionally Supportive Tests & Restores Public School A-F Accountability
AUSTIN, TX – Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) has filed the landmark STAAR test
replacement legislation, Senate Bill 8, in the 89th Special Session called by Governor Greg Abbott,
identical to House Public Education Chair Representative Brad Buckley, House Bill 8. These bills
replaces the STAAR test with 3 shorter, instructionally supportive assessments while strengthening
Texas’ A–F school accountability system.
“This is the same solid, bipartisan Conference Committee Report, drafted with Chair Buckley
and members last session, now improved for an even stronger start with identical bill filings
SB 8/HB 8” Senator Bettencourt said. “The bottom line is that What Gets Measured Gets Fixed,
and this bill measures student success in a fairer way while ending the era of STAAR stress
tests and taxpayer-funded lawsuits against the public accountability system in Texas.”
The bill follows a second major legal victory for the state’s A–F system on July 8, when the 15th Court
of Appeals unanimously ruled to release the 2023–2024 ratings, defeating ongoing “lawfare” from
plaintiff ISD’s. This is the second loss at the 15

th Court of Appeals for the 30 ISD’s that challenged it.
“With this bill, we begin the process of eliminating the STAAR test and replacing it with
meaningful, student-centered assessments that are instructionally actionable and provide real
insight for teachers and parents. SB 8/HB 8 shifts the emphasis away from teaching to a test
and back to real learning in the classroom,” stated Chairman Buckley.
“I want to thank Senator Bettencourt for his leadership in the Texas Senate on education
reform. His tireless work to strengthen the accountability system, especially through efforts to
restore and clarify the A–F school accountability framework, shows a deep commitment to
helping kids learn and succeed. By championing policies that bring transparency and fairness
to how schools are evaluated, he is truly making a difference for students, families, and
educators across our state.” Chairman Brad Buckley concludes.
Key Reforms in SB 8:

  • Replaces STAAR for 3 shorter student support tests, Beginning, Middle, and End-of-Year.
  • Delivers results in 48 hours and limits excessive benchmark testing to return classroom time
    to teachers in the BOY and MOY tests.
  • Requires annual A–F ratings and bans statewide “Not Rated” designations.
  • Refreshes cut scores every five years to ensure Texas is in the Top 5 states in 15 years.
  • Prohibits taxpayer-funded lawsuits against state actions except in narrow cases.
    “On top of the tremendous success for Texas Public Education Funding, ESA’s, and a host of
    other reforms, replacing STAAR will finish a transformative year for Texas public education”
    said Senate Education K-16 Chairman Brandon Creighton echoing support of SB 8/HB 8 bill filings.
    “Texas parents deserve to know how their schools are doing, students deserve a better way to
    show what they’ve learned, and taxpayers deserve an end to these endless lawsuits,” Senator
    Bettencourt concludes. SB 8 has 12 bi-partisan Senate joint authors, Senators Creighton, Blanco, Hall,
    King, Campbell, Huffman, Middleton, Hagenbuch, Hughes, Paxton, Adam Hinojosa, Sparks.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Paxton sues to remove 13 absent Democrat House members

State Representative Terri Leo Wilson Encourages Students to Apply for the Texas...

Attorney General Ken Paxton and Speaker Dustin Burrows Take Action to Enforce...

SB 9 Passes Texas Senate to Reduce City & County Local Gov’t...

Attorney General Ken Paxton Secures Major Victory Stopping Runaway Democrats from Taking...

State Sales Tax Revenue Totaled $4.2 Billion in July

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper