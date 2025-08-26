Banana-filled breakfast for school days

When a new school year is on the horizon, that means families once again must adjust to getting out of the house to the school bus or carpool on time. It is important to begin busy days with a breakfast that will facilitate learning, but parents know convenience is important as well. Parents may want to incorporate some new breakfast options into the mix, particularly ones kids will enjoy.

This tasty recipe for “Banana and Pecan Granola Bowl with Caramelized Bananas” from “Rainbow Bowls” (Sourcebooks) by Niki Webster relies on bananas in two different ways to impart a sweet taste that is hard to beat. The granola makes about four to six portions, so there will be leftovers to enjoy as a snack later in the day or stored away for another time.

Banana and Pecan Granola Bowl with Caramelized Bananas

Serves 2

2 tablespoons coconut oil

4 tablespoons maple syrup

2 very ripe medium bananas

1 teaspoon almond extract

100 grams (3.5 ounces) oats of your choice

3 tablespoons unsweetened shredded coconut

2 tablespoons ground almonds

3 tablespoons sunflower seeds

3 tablespoons chopped nuts, such as hazelnuts or almonds

40 grams (1.4 ounces) pecans

Pinch of sea salt

For the caramelized bananas

2 unpeeled bananas

1 tablespoon coconut oil

To serve

Coconut yogurt

1 teaspoon maple syrup (optional)

Pinch of thyme (optional)

Preheat the oven to 180 C (350 F).

Blend the coconut oil, maple syrup, bananas, and almond extract in a blender until smooth.

Add all the dry ingredients to a large bowl and mix well. Add the wet mixture to the bowl and stir well to combine.

Line a large baking tray with baking paper and then tip the granola mix on to the tray and flatten out. Bake for 25 minutes, until starting to brown. Carefully flip over on the tray, then return to the oven and bake for a further 15 minutes (until you get a nice brown color).

Leave to cool before breaking into smaller chunks, then store in an airtight container for up to 1 week (if not eating straight away).

To make the caramelized bananas, chop off the top end of each of the bananas, then carefully slice through the middle lengthways. Now, peel the bananas.

Melt the coconut oil in a pan on medium heat. Add the banana slices and fry in the oil on one side for 1 to 2 minutes until browned, then flip over to caramelize the other side for another 1 to 2 minutes.

Serve the granola with yogurt, caramelized bananas, a drizzle of maple syrup, and a pinch of thyme if you fancy. PC258092