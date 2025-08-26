Home NewsCommunityRecipesBanana-filled breakfast for school days
Recipes

Banana-filled breakfast for school days

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

When a new school year is on the horizon, that means families once again must adjust to getting out of the house to the school bus or carpool on time. It is important to begin busy days with a breakfast that will facilitate learning, but parents know convenience is important as well. Parents may want to incorporate some new breakfast options into the mix, particularly ones kids will enjoy.

This tasty recipe for “Banana and Pecan Granola Bowl with Caramelized Bananas” from “Rainbow Bowls” (Sourcebooks) by Niki Webster relies on bananas in two different ways to impart a sweet taste that is hard to beat. The granola makes about four to six portions, so there will be leftovers to enjoy as a snack later in the day or stored away for another time.

Banana and Pecan Granola Bowl with Caramelized Bananas

Serves 2

2 tablespoons coconut oil

4 tablespoons maple syrup

2 very ripe medium bananas

1 teaspoon almond extract

100 grams (3.5 ounces) oats of your choice

3 tablespoons unsweetened shredded coconut

2 tablespoons ground almonds

3 tablespoons sunflower seeds

3 tablespoons chopped nuts, such as hazelnuts or almonds

40 grams (1.4 ounces) pecans

Pinch of sea salt

For the caramelized bananas

2 unpeeled bananas

1 tablespoon coconut oil

To serve

Coconut yogurt

1 teaspoon maple syrup (optional)

Pinch of thyme (optional)

Preheat the oven to 180 C (350 F).

Blend the coconut oil, maple syrup, bananas, and almond extract in a blender until smooth.

Add all the dry ingredients to a large bowl and mix well. Add the wet mixture to the bowl and stir well to combine.

Line a large baking tray with baking paper and then tip the granola mix on to the tray and flatten out. Bake for 25 minutes, until starting to brown. Carefully flip over on the tray, then return to the oven and bake for a further 15 minutes (until you get a nice brown color).

Leave to cool before breaking into smaller chunks, then store in an airtight container for up to 1 week (if not eating straight away).

To make the caramelized bananas, chop off the top end of each of the bananas, then carefully slice through the middle lengthways. Now, peel the bananas.

Melt the coconut oil in a pan on medium heat. Add the banana slices and fry in the oil on one side for 1 to 2 minutes until browned, then flip over to caramelize the other side for another 1 to 2 minutes.

Serve the granola with yogurt, caramelized bananas, a drizzle of maple syrup, and a pinch of thyme if you fancy. PC258092

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Celebrate Hispanic heritage with food

Reel in your next dinner

Warm up with a good breakfast

Turn to turkey for meals

Secrets to a great grilled cheese

Chicken gets spicy and smoky

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper