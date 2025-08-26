Home NewsState Representative Terri Leo Wilson Encourages Students to Apply for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program
News

State Representative Terri Leo Wilson Encourages Students to Apply for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Austin, TX – State Representative Terri Leo Wilson is now accepting applications from Gulf Coast students seeking
nomination for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program (TASSP) for the 2025–26 academic year. The TASSP was
created to encourage students to serve our state and nation by joining the Texas Army National Guard, the Texas Air
National Guard, the Texas State Guard, the United States Coast Guard, the United States Merchant Marine, or by
becoming commissioned officers in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.
Applicants must be enrolled in or entering a Texas institution of higher education and meet at least two of the following
four criteria at the time of application:

  • On track to graduate (or have graduated) from high school and completed the Distinguished Level of
    Achievement Plan or the International Baccalaureate (IB) Program
  • Earned a high school GPA of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale
  • Achieved a college readiness score on the SAT (1070) or ACT (23)
  • Ranked in the top one-third of their high school graduating class
    TASSP recipients must also commit to participating in a Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) or equivalent program
    while in college and serve for at least four years after graduation in one of the qualifying military branches or as a
    commissioned officer in the U.S. Armed Forces.
    Eligible students can receive up to $30,000 per year for up to four academic years, provided they maintain program
    requirements. Students who fail to meet service or academic obligations may be required to repay scholarship funds.
    “It is an honor to recommend outstanding students for this scholarship,” said Rep. Leo Wilson. “These young men and
    women are not only pursuing higher education but also making the extraordinary commitment to serve and protect our
    country.”
    Additional program information is available at www.hhloans.com. Students interested in being nominated by Rep. Leo
    Wilson should email their completed applications to Saul.Mendoza@house.texas.gov by September 15, 2025, to allow
    time for review before the state deadline. For questions, please contact State Representative Leo Wilson’s office at (512)
    463-0502.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Paxton sues to remove 13 absent Democrat House members

Attorney General Ken Paxton and Speaker Dustin Burrows Take Action to Enforce...

SB 9 Passes Texas Senate to Reduce City & County Local Gov’t...

Attorney General Ken Paxton Secures Major Victory Stopping Runaway Democrats from Taking...

Sen. Bettencourt & Chair Buckley Files Identical STAAR Test Replacement Bill in...

State Sales Tax Revenue Totaled $4.2 Billion in July

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper