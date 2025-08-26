State Representative Terri Leo Wilson Encourages Students to Apply for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program

Austin, TX – State Representative Terri Leo Wilson is now accepting applications from Gulf Coast students seeking
nomination for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program (TASSP) for the 2025–26 academic year. The TASSP was
created to encourage students to serve our state and nation by joining the Texas Army National Guard, the Texas Air
National Guard, the Texas State Guard, the United States Coast Guard, the United States Merchant Marine, or by
becoming commissioned officers in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.
Applicants must be enrolled in or entering a Texas institution of higher education and meet at least two of the following
four criteria at the time of application:
- On track to graduate (or have graduated) from high school and completed the Distinguished Level of
Achievement Plan or the International Baccalaureate (IB) Program
- Earned a high school GPA of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale
- Achieved a college readiness score on the SAT (1070) or ACT (23)
- Ranked in the top one-third of their high school graduating class
TASSP recipients must also commit to participating in a Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) or equivalent program
while in college and serve for at least four years after graduation in one of the qualifying military branches or as a
commissioned officer in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Eligible students can receive up to $30,000 per year for up to four academic years, provided they maintain program
requirements. Students who fail to meet service or academic obligations may be required to repay scholarship funds.
“It is an honor to recommend outstanding students for this scholarship,” said Rep. Leo Wilson. “These young men and
women are not only pursuing higher education but also making the extraordinary commitment to serve and protect our
country.”
Additional program information is available at www.hhloans.com. Students interested in being nominated by Rep. Leo
Wilson should email their completed applications to Saul.Mendoza@house.texas.gov by September 15, 2025, to allow
time for review before the state deadline. For questions, please contact State Representative Leo Wilson’s office at (512)
463-0502.