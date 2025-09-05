Home NewsSportsFishingFishing Forecast
Fishing

Fishing Forecast

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comments

Bolivar: GOOD. 85 degrees. Water temperatures are hanging in the 80s. Water levels are slow-moving back and forth with varying amounts of sargassum washing in on the surf. People are still catching plenty of redfish, trout, gafftop, and black drum everywhere. There are plenty of keeper speckled trout being caught along with sand trout, sheepshead, and crabs caught along the jetty. The bigger stingrays and sharks are definitely in full swing with plenty of bait along the shoreline. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 89 degrees. Redfish are excellent right now, with the best action coming in 4-6 feet of water, tight to the rocks near the drains, where crankbaits and spinnerbaits are producing well. Trout are an easy catch at the A Lease and C Lease, especially on the down-current side using a 4-foot leader under a popping cork. Drum are plentiful, biting live shrimp both under a popping cork and off the bottom, while sheepshead are scarce but can still be found around rocks and pilings on live shrimp. Always remember to be safe and wear your kill switch when under way. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 86-89 degrees. Speckled trout bite in the middle of Galveston Bay has been like a light switch. It is on one day and off the next. Trout and redfish are near the gas wells adjacent to Redfish Island on either live shrimp under popping corks or soft plastics. There are still plenty of black drum to be caught around the spoil islands along the ship channel, along with the occasional redfish or two. Gulls have been working sporadically over schools of speckled trout along the shorelines. The best bite is in soft plastic lures. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The water has looked very good this week in the majority of East Bay. This week we were able to fish shoreline on reefs, and grass lines in the marsh. As we have mentioned in the past, look for signs of life where you are fishing and if you find some active fish, fish the area with precision. We are utilizing MirrOdines, soft body Swim Baits, and Tails with 1/8 ounce heads. Our clients are also still enjoying solid success using Fish Smack Popping corks with a 1-2 foot leader above shrimp imitation lures. The Topwater bite is still excellent when utilized on our early morning and late afternoon trips and should continue to produce. Crowds are now beginning to thin out some on the Bay system, so grab your family and friends and get out and enjoy the Upper Texas Coast. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Service.

Galveston Bay: GOOD. 86-89 degrees. Speckled trout bite in the middle of Galveston Bay has been like a light switch. It is on one day and off the next. Trout and redfish are near the gas wells adjacent to Redfish Island on either live shrimp under popping corks or soft plastics. There are still plenty of black drum to be caught around the spoil islands along the ship channel, along with the occasional redfish or two. Gulls have been working sporadically over schools of speckled trout along the shorelines. The best bite is in soft plastic lures. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 86-89 degrees. Speckled trout bite in the middle of Galveston Bay has been like a light switch. It is on one day and off the next. Trout and redfish are near the gas wells adjacent to Redfish Island on either live shrimp under popping corks or soft plastics. There are still plenty of black drum to be caught around the spoil islands along the ship channel, along with the occasional redfish or two. Gulls have been working sporadically over schools of speckled trout along the shorelines. The best bite is in soft plastic lures. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Houston: GOOD. Water clear; 90 degrees; 0.24 feet above pool. Recent rains have muddied Lives Bayou and the East Fork, and the drop in water temperature has spread fish out. Largemouth bass are hitting spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and worms around docks and drop-offs, while catfish are decent on fresh shad, chicken liver, and shrimp in the main lake. Crappie were good before the rains and likely moved tight to structure with the cooler temperatures but should rebound by the weekend. White bass are feeding heavily in the early mornings on slabs and swimbaits. Always remember to be safe and wear your kill switch when under way. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: GOOD. Water temperatures are warm, and the salty water is on both sides. Anglers are catching plenty of speckled trout, redfish, and black drum every day with some sand trout, gafftop, flounder, and croakers. Mangrove snapper and spade fish have been caught this past week. Wade fishing along the levee and mosquito island from the dike has been productive from the beginning to the end. Live shrimp and finger mullet have been the best baits. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Fishing Forecast

Fishing Forecast

Fishing Forecast

Fishing Forecast

Fishing Forecast

Fishing Forecast

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper