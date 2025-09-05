Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 85 degrees. Water temperatures are hanging in the 80s. Water levels are slow-moving back and forth with varying amounts of sargassum washing in on the surf. People are still catching plenty of redfish, trout, gafftop, and black drum everywhere. There are plenty of keeper speckled trout being caught along with sand trout, sheepshead, and crabs caught along the jetty. The bigger stingrays and sharks are definitely in full swing with plenty of bait along the shoreline. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 89 degrees. Redfish are excellent right now, with the best action coming in 4-6 feet of water, tight to the rocks near the drains, where crankbaits and spinnerbaits are producing well. Trout are an easy catch at the A Lease and C Lease, especially on the down-current side using a 4-foot leader under a popping cork. Drum are plentiful, biting live shrimp both under a popping cork and off the bottom, while sheepshead are scarce but can still be found around rocks and pilings on live shrimp. Always remember to be safe and wear your kill switch when under way. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 86-89 degrees. Speckled trout bite in the middle of Galveston Bay has been like a light switch. It is on one day and off the next. Trout and redfish are near the gas wells adjacent to Redfish Island on either live shrimp under popping corks or soft plastics. There are still plenty of black drum to be caught around the spoil islands along the ship channel, along with the occasional redfish or two. Gulls have been working sporadically over schools of speckled trout along the shorelines. The best bite is in soft plastic lures. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The water has looked very good this week in the majority of East Bay. This week we were able to fish shoreline on reefs, and grass lines in the marsh. As we have mentioned in the past, look for signs of life where you are fishing and if you find some active fish, fish the area with precision. We are utilizing MirrOdines, soft body Swim Baits, and Tails with 1/8 ounce heads. Our clients are also still enjoying solid success using Fish Smack Popping corks with a 1-2 foot leader above shrimp imitation lures. The Topwater bite is still excellent when utilized on our early morning and late afternoon trips and should continue to produce. Crowds are now beginning to thin out some on the Bay system, so grab your family and friends and get out and enjoy the Upper Texas Coast. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Service.

Galveston Bay: GOOD. 86-89 degrees. Speckled trout bite in the middle of Galveston Bay has been like a light switch. It is on one day and off the next. Trout and redfish are near the gas wells adjacent to Redfish Island on either live shrimp under popping corks or soft plastics. There are still plenty of black drum to be caught around the spoil islands along the ship channel, along with the occasional redfish or two. Gulls have been working sporadically over schools of speckled trout along the shorelines. The best bite is in soft plastic lures. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 86-89 degrees. Speckled trout bite in the middle of Galveston Bay has been like a light switch. It is on one day and off the next. Trout and redfish are near the gas wells adjacent to Redfish Island on either live shrimp under popping corks or soft plastics. There are still plenty of black drum to be caught around the spoil islands along the ship channel, along with the occasional redfish or two. Gulls have been working sporadically over schools of speckled trout along the shorelines. The best bite is in soft plastic lures. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Houston: GOOD. Water clear; 90 degrees; 0.24 feet above pool. Recent rains have muddied Lives Bayou and the East Fork, and the drop in water temperature has spread fish out. Largemouth bass are hitting spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and worms around docks and drop-offs, while catfish are decent on fresh shad, chicken liver, and shrimp in the main lake. Crappie were good before the rains and likely moved tight to structure with the cooler temperatures but should rebound by the weekend. White bass are feeding heavily in the early mornings on slabs and swimbaits. Always remember to be safe and wear your kill switch when under way. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: GOOD. Water temperatures are warm, and the salty water is on both sides. Anglers are catching plenty of speckled trout, redfish, and black drum every day with some sand trout, gafftop, flounder, and croakers. Mangrove snapper and spade fish have been caught this past week. Wade fishing along the levee and mosquito island from the dike has been productive from the beginning to the end. Live shrimp and finger mullet have been the best baits. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.