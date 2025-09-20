Commissioner Buckingham Proud to Announce Texas Veterans Land Board’s 10th Year at the State Fair of Texas

AUSTIN, Texas— Today, Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board (VLB) Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham, M.D., is pleased to announce the Texas Veterans Land Board (VLB) will have a resource table each day at the State Fair of Texas from Friday, September 26, 2025 to Sunday, October 19, 2025.

“As VLB Chairwoman, serving our Veterans is my top priority and I am honored to ensure our Veterans are always supported in return for their diligent military service,” said Commissioner Buckingham. “I am thrilled the VLB will have a daily presence at the State Fair of Texas, helping to educate the public about the numerous benefits offered to our Veterans, Military Members, and their families. It is my hope that many more Texans will learn about our program and take advantage of the VLB’s helpful services provided.”

Commissioner Buckingham encourages Veterans, Military Members, and their families to visit the VLB booth located in the GO TEXAN Pavilion at the State Fair of Texas. The General Land Office’s VLB representatives will be happy to assist you with information regarding all the benefits provided to our Veterans and their families.

The VLB provides the most robust state benefits package in the nation for Texas Veterans, Military Members, and their families:

LAND LOANS:

The VLB Veterans Land Loan Program is the only one of its kind in the nation—giving Texas Veterans and Military Members the opportunity to borrow money to purchase land at favorable interest rates and terms while only requiring a minimum 5% down payment.

HOME LOANS:

In 1983, the Legislature created the VLB Veterans Housing Assistance Program to assist Texas Veterans and Military Members in purchasing a home. Through this program, eligible Texas Veterans and Military Members have an opportunity to purchase a home with an unbeatable, low-interest loan with little or no money down.

HOME IMPROVEMENT LOANS:

As part of its commitment to Veterans, the VLB can help a Veteran or Military Member buy a home and then help pay to improve it through the Texas Veterans Home Improvement Program (VHIP). This program was introduced in 1986 to provide below-market interest rate loans to qualified Texas Veterans and Military Members for home repairs and improvements to their existing homes.

LAND SALES:

The VLB makes tracts of land available for Texas Veterans and Military Members to bid on in our quarterly land sales held every January, April, July, and October. Texas Veterans and Military Members may use the VLB Land Loan to purchase these tracts or other non-commercial properties in Texas that are one acre or more.

TEXAS VETERANS CALL CENTER:

The Texas Veterans Land Board is proud to serve Veterans, Military Members, their families and supporting organizations throughout Texas. VLB Outreach Specialists are available for one-on-one or group meetings via Zoom, telephone, or in person. Additionally, the VLB provides a call center service five days a week to answer any questions that may arise with benefits. The hotline number is 1-800-252-8387.

TEXAS STATE VETERANS’ HOMES:

The Texas Veterans Land Board is proud and honored to offer 10 long-term care facilities throughout the state for qualified Veterans, their spouses, and Gold Star parents. Veterans with a 70% or higher service-connected disability can generally live at a home for free.

TEXAS STATE VETERANS’ CEMETERIES:

Texas State Veterans Cemeteries are built through a partnership between the state of Texas and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and are managed by the Texas Veterans Land Board. VLB Cemeteries are located in Abilene, Corpus Christi, Killeen, and Mission, Texas. We will open our newest VLB Cemetery located in Lubbock, Texas in December 2025.

To learn more about the VLB, click the button below: