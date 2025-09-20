Home NewsTaiwan Extends Formal Invitation to The Post Newspaper’s Features Ed
Taiwan Extends Formal Invitation to The Post Newspaper’s Features Ed

by Publisher
By: Publisher, David Day

Please join The Post Newspaper in celebrating our Features Editor, Ruth Ann Ruiz, who has been invited by Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to join the International Press Delegation for Double Ten National Day during Taiwan’s National Day Celebration.

Yvonne Hsiao, Director-General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Houston, shared with us how Ruth came to be selected for this honor.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Ruth at cultural events and being interviewed by her. I knew that she would be a good fit for our International Press delegation,” said Yvonne Hsiao. “I found that she was a good listener and a good friend of Taiwan. I sincerely invite her to visit Taiwan and can’t wait to read about her experience through her creative and insightful perspective.”

We and our readers have been very appreciative of Ruth’s coverage of nine consul generals, which included her interview with Director General Yvonne Hsiao. Her coverage of international cultural celebrations is a source of pride for our newspaper.

Ruth is recognized regionally throughout the Upper Texas Coast for her hundreds of feature stories about people celebrating life. Ruth is a consummate advocate for news highlighting family values, culture, and civic leadership. Our readers respond very favorably to her professionalism and enthusiasm for each article she writes.

The International Press Delegation will be involved in direct activities with Taiwan’s people and communities through visits to think tanks and industrial parks while attending the National Day assembly and celebration reception. The Minister of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Chia-Lung Lin, will host an international press conference to further promote understanding of Taiwan’s current diplomatic policies as it seeks to join the United Nations General Assembly and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Texas as a state reported that Taiwan in 2024 was its fourth-largest source of imports, at about $14.2 billion in electronics, machinery, and equipment—including semiconductors, chemicals, plastics, and base metals.

Taiwan’s MOFA’s sincere hope is that this program will provide newcomers to Taiwan with a unique opportunity to learn more about their beautiful, free, and democratic island. Providing opportunities for journalists to experience Taiwan is one way the nation is inviting the world to “chip in” and help share Taiwan’s story, recognizing its global contributions and emphasizing Taiwan’s rightful place in the international community as an important, trustworthy partner.

Responding to congratulatory messages, Ruth said “It was a pleasure to interview Director Hsiao and I am excited beyond what words can express. A big credit for this opportunity goes to the latitude I have been afforded as a writer with The Post Newspaper. My creative vision for how a piece should flow as I tell the stories of people and events has always been supported at The Post.”

Additionally, Ruth said, “My notebook, a camera, and all my senses will travel with me. My readers can anticipate several articles bringing to them the island nation of Taiwan and her people, along with sharing Taiwan’s National Day celebration.”

We can’t say enough about how proud we are of Ruth’s accomplishments with The Post Newspaper and her being the recipient of this prestigious invitation to visit Taiwan. Like Director Hsiao, we can’t wait to read about her experiences, and we believe our readers will appreciate reading about her visit to Taiwan.

