Galveston Hosts Inaugural Pirate Celebration

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The organizers claim this was Galveston’s first pirate festival. Given the rich folklore surrounding Galveston’s history with pirates, there may well have been many such celebrations before. Nonetheless, this marks the first formally organized pirate festival in modern times. The event began with a simple gathering at a coffee shop on Monday and will culminate on Saturday in a spirited festival celebrating pirates and all things piratical at Seawolf Park on Pelican Island. 

Thursday evening featured a pirate fashion show held at Hendley Wine Co. on the Strand in Galveston featuring the lively clothing we have come to recognize as pirate attire and even a pirate bride. 

Johnny Steverson, who serves as head pirate for the festival, was in a jolly good mood and proclaimed the event a success—both in terms of the fun people have experienced and its positive impact it is having on the local economy. 

This weekend’s lineup of pirate events can be found at https://galvestonpiratefest.com/main-schedule/ 

