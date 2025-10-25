Home NewsCommunityEvents  History-Making First Men’s Galveston Mardi Gras Krewe of Axe-Idents to Perform in Dia de Los Muertos Fiesta Parade and 2nd Annual Mystical Parade of Boo on Saturday, Oct. 25 
GALVESTON, Texas (Oct. 23, 2025) – Bearded and brawny Krewe of Axe-Idents “lumberjacks” will be dancing in the streets of Galveston on Saturday, Oct. 25. Members of the first and only men’s Mardi Gras Galveston krewe will make their public debut as they shake, shimmy and strut for spectators attending the Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Fiesta Parade and the 2nd Annual Mystical Parade of Boo.

The Dia de Los Muertos Fiesta Parade kicks off at noon from Galveston City Hall (26th Street) and follows this route: The parade turns left on 25th Street, right on Strand, right on 21st Street, and ends at the Galveston County Courthouse, 722 Moody Avenue. The Krewe of Axe-Idents will also perform in the Second Annual Mystical Parade of Boo, which begins at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 25. The Mystical Parade of Boo starts at Market Street and 28th Street, turns left at 20th Street. turns left onto Strand Street and ends at Strand Street and 25th Street.

Founded by Brandon Bracewell in April 2025, the Krewe of Axe-Idents has made history as the first men’s marching and dancing Mardi Gras krewe based in Galveston.  Bracewell has been affiliated with the Tutu Live Krewe, an award-winning women’s Mardi Gras Krewe based in Galveston, for over two years as a member of the Tuxedoes men’s Tutu Live Krewe support group. He said that interest in an all-men’s Mardi Gras dance krewe has been steadily growing. 

A native of Moss Hill in southeast Texas,  Bracewell said he decided on the name of the krewe “quite by axe-ident.” He said that members of the krewe will wear green, sleeveless plaid shirts and black shorts as the base of their costumes, and they will dance (perhaps not so well) to a wide range of 80s, Funk, Hip Hop, and some surprise tunes. 

“We are excited to be making our debut this Saturday. We will be wearing our trademark green plaid sleeveless shirts and our shorts. We will be adding in just a little bit of pink flair to acknowledge cultural aspects and also for breast cancer awareness,” Bracewell said.

For the parade this Saturday, 15 Lumberjacks and 13 Lumberjills will be stepping out to entertain the crowd. The Lumberjills are women who encourage the Lumberjacks to have fun dancing as well as they can. The Lumberjills are wives, girlfriends, sisters, and friends of the Lumberjacks who assist with distributing beads for spectators and water for Lumberjacks during parades.

Officers of the Krewe of Axe-Idents are as follows:

● Brandon Bracewell, president

● Luis Huerta, vice president

● Kirra Guidry Randolph, secretary

● Matt Bruzek, treasurer

Recruiting for the Krewe of Axe-Idents is continuing now through November, with a goal of signing up 40 to 50 men ages 27 and older as members who will perform in the 2026 Galveston area Mardi Gras parades. The dues for dancing krewe members are $180 per person for the first year. A “hauler” membership is available for $50 per person for anyone who prefers not to dance with the krewe and instead prefers to assist in support roles —  such as carrying the krewe’s banner, driving the krewe vehicle, and distributing water to krewe members and beads to spectators.

Choreographer committee members include Crystal Titsworth-Barker, Rachel Beaman, Angela Bruzek, Leah Cox, Amy Jo Johnson, Renee Marcela Hinojosa, Luis Huerta, and Mark White. 

“They are the ones who bring the magic to the moves,” Bracewell said. 

The Krewe of Axe-Idents is a non-profit organization that was founded in April 2025.  For more information, please visit www.kreweofaxeidents.com and follow the krewe on Facebook and Instagram.

PHOTO: Brandon Bracewell, founder and president, Krewe of Axe-Idents

