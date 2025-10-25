Home NewsCommunityGalveston College walks to raise awareness for breast cancer
Galveston College walks to raise awareness for breast cancer

GALVESTON, Texas (Oct. 21, 2025) – Galveston College students, faculty and staff joined together today at the Seibel Wing for a campus walk in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The event aimed to raise awareness and show support for those affected by breast cancer while commemorating the 40th anniversary of the national observance.
According to the American Cancer Society, more than 316,000 women and 2,800 men are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States in 2025. The college community’s walk served as a visible reminder of the importance of early detection, education and continued research.
Participants received free pink Galveston College breast cancer awareness T-shirts and enjoyed water, Gatorade and snacks following the walk.
ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE
Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college
providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,
workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.

CUTLINE:
Galveston College students, faculty and staff wore pink and walked around the college’s main
campus in Galveston on Oct. 21, 2025, to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the founding of
Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

