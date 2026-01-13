Texas Hits Historic Highs For Texans Working, Total Labor Force

AUSTIN ‒ Governor Greg Abbott today touted the strength of the Texas economy as the state set new records for the number of Texans working and the size of the Texas labor force. Texas also continues to grow jobs at a faster annual rate than the U.S. as a whole based on November employment data.

“Texas offers boundless opportunities for hardworking Texans and innovative entrepreneurs to thrive,” said Governor Abbott. “We see proof of that promise as more Texans are working than ever in the history of our great state. Thanks to the strength of our economy and our skilled workforce, we continue to attract new business investments and spur job growth across dynamic and diverse industries. Texas is where the future is being built.”

November labor market data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows:

Texas reached a new high with the largest labor force ever in the state’s history at 15,938,500.

Texas reached a new high for Texans working, including self-employed, at 15,264,700.

Texas nonfarm jobs totaled 14,321,000 after adding 7,300 positions over the month.

Texas gained 146,300 jobs from November 2024 to November 2025, more than any other state and outpacing the national annual job growth rate by 0.4 percentage points.

The Texas unemployment rate registered at 4.2%, below the U.S. unemployment rate of 4.6%.

Governor Abbott recently celebrated a year of economic triumphs for Texas, the No. 1 state in the nation for record-setting business expansions thanks to the best business climate and strongest workforce in America.