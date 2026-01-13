Home NewsTexas Hits Historic Highs For Texans Working, Total Labor Force
News

Texas Hits Historic Highs For Texans Working, Total Labor Force

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

AUSTIN ‒ Governor Greg Abbott today touted the strength of the Texas economy as the state set new records for the number of Texans working and the size of the Texas labor force. Texas also continues to grow jobs at a faster annual rate than the U.S. as a whole based on November employment data.

“Texas offers boundless opportunities for hardworking Texans and innovative entrepreneurs to thrive,” said Governor Abbott. “We see proof of that promise as more Texans are working than ever in the history of our great state. Thanks to the strength of our economy and our skilled workforce, we continue to attract new business investments and spur job growth across dynamic and diverse industries. Texas is where the future is being built.”

November labor market data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows:

  • Texas reached a new high with the largest labor force ever in the state’s history at 15,938,500.
  • Texas reached a new high for Texans working, including self-employed, at 15,264,700.
  • Texas nonfarm jobs totaled 14,321,000 after adding 7,300 positions over the month.
  • Texas gained 146,300 jobs from November 2024 to November 2025, more than any other state and outpacing the national annual job growth rate by 0.4 percentage points.
  • The Texas unemployment rate registered at 4.2%, below the U.S. unemployment rate of 4.6%.

Governor Abbott recently celebrated a year of economic triumphs for Texas, the No. 1 state in the nation for record-setting business expansions thanks to the best business climate and strongest workforce in America.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Democrats Talarico, Crockett set first debate

Attorney General Ken Paxton Secures Major Agreement with Crest Toothpaste Manufacturer to...

Attorney General Ken Paxton Secures Major Win by Stopping Samsung from Using...

Attorney General Ken Paxton Detains Fifty Illegal Aliens in Raids Throughout the...

Deadline for Timely Payment of 2025 Property Taxes!

Weber Secures $30m for Texas Coast in House Bill

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper