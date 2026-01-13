Home NewsAttorney General Ken Paxton Secures Major Agreement with Crest Toothpaste Manufacturer to Protect Children from Excessive Fluoride Exposure 
News

Attorney General Ken Paxton Secures Major Agreement with Crest Toothpaste Manufacturer to Protect Children from Excessive Fluoride Exposure 

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton has secured an agreement with Procter & Gamble Manufacturing Company (“P&G”), the manufacturer of Crest toothpaste, to ensure that its marketing and packaging for Crest children’s toothpaste accurately depicts the recommended amount of fluoride toothpaste for children. 

“When parents are teaching their kids the basic habit of brushing their teeth, they shouldn’t have to worry about deceptive marketing endangering their children,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Misleading images that show excessive amounts of fluoride toothpaste put children’s health and brain development at risk. This settlement is an important step in ensuring that large corporations like P&G no longer engage in these deceptive practices.” 

Under the agreement, P&G will ensure that Crest children’s toothpaste marketing and packaging clearly depict the appropriate amount of toothpaste for children. The updated packaging began rolling out on January 1, 2026, and the company will be required to maintain compliance for the next five years. 

This agreement follows Attorney General Paxton’s historic settlement with Colgate, in which a similar investigation found the company was likely depicting excessive amounts of fluoride toothpaste on children’s packaging. That historic settlement, which was the first of its kind, set an industry standard and prompted other children’s toothpaste manufacturers to bring their marketing into compliance.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Democrats Talarico, Crockett set first debate

Texas Hits Historic Highs For Texans Working, Total Labor Force

Attorney General Ken Paxton Secures Major Win by Stopping Samsung from Using...

Attorney General Ken Paxton Detains Fifty Illegal Aliens in Raids Throughout the...

Deadline for Timely Payment of 2025 Property Taxes!

Weber Secures $30m for Texas Coast in House Bill

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper