Home NewsRep. Weber Leads Letter Urging Secretary Rubio to Continue Condemning the Iranian Regime’s Violent Crackdown
News

Rep. Weber Leads Letter Urging Secretary Rubio to Continue Condemning the Iranian Regime’s Violent Crackdown

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Randy Weber (TX-14) led a bipartisan letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio urging the U.S. Department of State to continue publicly condemning the Iranian regime’s violent repression of peaceful protesters following reports of lethal force, mass arrests, and intimidation of civilians.


The letter raises particular concerns over reports that Iranian authorities have escalated their crackdown by targeting civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and medical facilities, and denying injured protesters access to urgent medical care, actions that constitute serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law.


In the letter to Secretary Rubio, the lawmakers wrote:


The Iranian people have made clear their demand for a secular, democratic, non-nuclear republic grounded in political pluralism and respect for human dignity. Protesters have also explicitly rejected all forms of authoritarian rule, whether Iran’s former monarchy dictatorship or its current theocratic system, and seek the right to determine their own future. Recent international reactions against the regime’s brutalities underscore the urgent global concern over continued violence against civilians and abuses of power in Iran.


The letter calls on the Department of State to maintain a strong, public posture condemning the regime’s abuses and to reaffirm America’s commitment to universal human rights and solidarity with the Iranian people.


This letter was signed by 59 Members of Congress.


“The Iranian people have made it unmistakably clear that they reject this regime and the system of repression it has imposed on them,” said Rep. Weber. “From mass arrests to targeting hospitals, the regime has shown it will use any means to silence political dissent. The United States must continue to condemn these abuses and stand with the Iranian people as they demand the right to determine their own future.”
Read more from the Washington Reporter here.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Rep. Weber Secures Over $30 Million for Southeast Texas as the Commerce,...

Democrats Talarico, Crockett set first debate

Attorney General Ken Paxton Secures Major Agreement with Crest Toothpaste Manufacturer to...

Texas Hits Historic Highs For Texans Working, Total Labor Force

Attorney General Ken Paxton Secures Major Win by Stopping Samsung from Using...

Attorney General Ken Paxton Detains Fifty Illegal Aliens in Raids Throughout the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper