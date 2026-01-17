Rep. Weber Leads Letter Urging Secretary Rubio to Continue Condemning the Iranian Regime’s Violent Crackdown

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Randy Weber (TX-14) led a bipartisan letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio urging the U.S. Department of State to continue publicly condemning the Iranian regime’s violent repression of peaceful protesters following reports of lethal force, mass arrests, and intimidation of civilians.



The letter raises particular concerns over reports that Iranian authorities have escalated their crackdown by targeting civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and medical facilities, and denying injured protesters access to urgent medical care, actions that constitute serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law.



In the letter to Secretary Rubio, the lawmakers wrote:



“The Iranian people have made clear their demand for a secular, democratic, non-nuclear republic grounded in political pluralism and respect for human dignity. Protesters have also explicitly rejected all forms of authoritarian rule, whether Iran’s former monarchy dictatorship or its current theocratic system, and seek the right to determine their own future. Recent international reactions against the regime’s brutalities underscore the urgent global concern over continued violence against civilians and abuses of power in Iran.”



The letter calls on the Department of State to maintain a strong, public posture condemning the regime’s abuses and to reaffirm America’s commitment to universal human rights and solidarity with the Iranian people.



This letter was signed by 59 Members of Congress.



“The Iranian people have made it unmistakably clear that they reject this regime and the system of repression it has imposed on them,” said Rep. Weber. “From mass arrests to targeting hospitals, the regime has shown it will use any means to silence political dissent. The United States must continue to condemn these abuses and stand with the Iranian people as they demand the right to determine their own future.”

Read more from the Washington Reporter here.