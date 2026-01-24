Let the Good Times Begin!

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The all-Krewe poster unveiling event in Galveston was a huge success, with the ballroom on Ship’s Mechanic Row filled to its limits. Guests, who were mostly members of the many Mardi Gras Krewes, enthusiastically waited to celebrate the unveiling of their krewe’s poster.

For the 21st annual Children’s Firefighters Parade, the poster was designed by Zane Craner, a 7th grader at Central Middle School.

“I love Mardi Gras!” Zane said with a bright smile. When asked if he has attended many of Galveston’s children’s parades, he nodded enthusiastically.

The young artist credits his mother for teaching him much of what he knows about art, though he says he doesn’t want to pursue it professionally when he grows up. His other passion is baseball—he plays first and third base for his team and is a devoted Houston Astros fan. As a nod to his favorite sport, the alligator on his poster sports a purple baseball cap.

The overall winner for Galveston’s 2026 official Mardi Gras poster was created by local artist Remi Nemat. His work is hosted at Affaire d’Art in Galveston.

Texas City Rotary Club was on stage sharing their poster, and by the time of publication, we will know if Jay Carnes’ words came true.

“In two days, we will have a parade, rain or rain,” said Jay Carnes.

The Rotary Club parade will be in Texas City and kicks off the countless parades that begin to roll through the streets of Coastal Texas.

Regardless of rain on a parade, the Rotary Club will be hosting their spectacular 16th annual gala on January 31. The proceeds from the gala will provide funding for many community and international projects.

If you would like more information on the Mainland Gala, you can find it at: https://www.texascityrotary.org/