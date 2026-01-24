Home NewsCommunityEventsLet the Good Times Begin!
Events

Let the Good Times Begin!

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comments

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The all-Krewe poster unveiling event in Galveston was a huge success, with the ballroom on Ship’s Mechanic Row filled to its limits. Guests, who were mostly members of the many Mardi Gras Krewes, enthusiastically waited to celebrate the unveiling of their krewe’s poster.

For the 21st annual Children’s Firefighters Parade, the poster was designed by Zane Craner, a 7th grader at Central Middle School.

“I love Mardi Gras!” Zane said with a bright smile. When asked if he has attended many of Galveston’s children’s parades, he nodded enthusiastically.

The young artist credits his mother for teaching him much of what he knows about art, though he says he doesn’t want to pursue it professionally when he grows up. His other passion is baseball—he plays first and third base for his team and is a devoted Houston Astros fan. As a nod to his favorite sport, the alligator on his poster sports a purple baseball cap.

The overall winner for Galveston’s 2026 official Mardi Gras poster was created by local artist Remi Nemat. His work is hosted at Affaire d’Art in Galveston.

Texas City Rotary Club was on stage sharing their poster, and by the time of publication, we will know if Jay Carnes’ words came true.

“In two days, we will have a parade, rain or rain,” said Jay Carnes.

The Rotary Club parade will be in Texas City and kicks off the countless parades that begin to roll through the streets of Coastal Texas.

Regardless of rain on a parade, the Rotary Club will be hosting their spectacular 16th annual gala on January 31. The proceeds from the gala will provide funding for many community and international projects.

If you would like more information on the Mainland Gala, you can find it at: https://www.texascityrotary.org/

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

Sunshine and Spirit: Galveston Honors Dr. King with Annual Parade

Alzheimer’s educational conference taking place in Houston on February 11

Heritage Tours Draw Hundreds to Historic Galveston Churches

First Men’s Galveston Mardi Gras Krewe of Axe-Idents Invited to Perform in...

Celebrate America’s 250th with the Texas Historical Commission

Jazz Houston Announces Centennial Concert to Honor the Legacy of Miles Davis...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper