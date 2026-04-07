HOUSTON WOMAN MAGAZINE HOSTS CELEBRATION DINNER AND RELEASES KEEPSAKE EDITION FEATURING HOUSTON’S 50 MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN OF 2025

HOUSTON, Texas (April 1, 2026) – Houston Woman Magazine recognized Houston’s 50 Most Influential

Women of 2025 and released its keepsake edition at an invitation-only dinner celebration on

Wednesday, March 25, at the Junior League of Houston.

Family, friends, sponsors, elected officials, and local celebrities enjoyed a reception, three-course

gourmet meal, and lavish Flowers by Nino centerpieces as they saluted the honorees. Alexander’s Fine

Portrait Design captured photos of the event.

“Those selected as Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of 2025 have earned an enviable reputation for

their expertise in a particular field. They are knowledgeable and credible. The thoughts and actions of

these women influence the thoughts and actions of others. It is our distinct pleasure to introduce these

remarkable women to our readers and to others in our community,” commented Beverly Denver, editor

and publisher of Houston Woman Magazine.

Each honoree was nominated for consideration for the “50 Women of Influence” list by a reader of

Houston Woman Magazine. Houston Woman Magazine staff selected the 2025 honorees from 285

submissions. All 50 honorees for 2025 are listed on Page 2 and Page 3 of this news release.

The Honorable John Whitmire, mayor of the City of Houston, addressed the honorees and their guests

with congratulatory messages. Denver introduced the honorees individually, and Mayor Whitmire

presented a “50 Women of Influence” award to each woman as she came onto the stage.

Since 2009, Houston Woman Magazine has published an annual keepsake edition featuring Houston’s 50

Most Influential Women of the Year. Copies of the keepsake edition featuring Houston’s 50 Most

Influential Women of 2025 were distributed at the event. Copies were also recently mailed to

subscribers of Houston Woman Magazine. To access the online edition via this link:

https://online.fliphtml5.com/lctmo/bwzz/

Houston Woman Magazine Names Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of 2025