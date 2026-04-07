HOUSTON WOMAN MAGAZINE HOSTS CELEBRATION DINNER AND RELEASES KEEPSAKE EDITION FEATURING HOUSTON’S 50 MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN OF 2025

HOUSTON, Texas (April 1, 2026) – Houston Woman Magazine recognized Houston’s 50 Most Influential
Women of 2025 and released its keepsake edition at an invitation-only dinner celebration on
Wednesday, March 25, at the Junior League of Houston.
Family, friends, sponsors, elected officials, and local celebrities enjoyed a reception, three-course
gourmet meal, and lavish Flowers by Nino centerpieces as they saluted the honorees. Alexander’s Fine
Portrait Design captured photos of the event.
“Those selected as Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of 2025 have earned an enviable reputation for
their expertise in a particular field. They are knowledgeable and credible. The thoughts and actions of
these women influence the thoughts and actions of others. It is our distinct pleasure to introduce these
remarkable women to our readers and to others in our community,” commented Beverly Denver, editor
and publisher of Houston Woman Magazine.
Each honoree was nominated for consideration for the “50 Women of Influence” list by a reader of
Houston Woman Magazine. Houston Woman Magazine staff selected the 2025 honorees from 285
submissions. All 50 honorees for 2025 are listed on Page 2 and Page 3 of this news release.
The Honorable John Whitmire, mayor of the City of Houston, addressed the honorees and their guests
with congratulatory messages. Denver introduced the honorees individually, and Mayor Whitmire
presented a “50 Women of Influence” award to each woman as she came onto the stage.
Since 2009, Houston Woman Magazine has published an annual keepsake edition featuring Houston’s 50
Most Influential Women of the Year. Copies of the keepsake edition featuring Houston’s 50 Most
Influential Women of 2025 were distributed at the event. Copies were also recently mailed to
subscribers of Houston Woman Magazine. To access the online edition via this link:
https://online.fliphtml5.com/lctmo/bwzz/
Houston Woman Magazine Names Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of 2025
- Niki Augwuenu, Chief Executive Officer, Career & Recovery Services
- Parvin Bagherpour. Senior Vice President, Student Support ServicesAmerican Canadian School of
Medicine
- Alison Ayres Bell, Executive Director. Heritage Society
- Michelle Bookout. Chief Nurse ExecutiveH, HCA Houston Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division
- Laurie Bricker, Former President, Houston HISD Board of Trustees, Advocate for Educational Policy
- Angela Canas, Associate Vice President, Cricket Sales & Distribution, AT&T
- Alicia Cantrell, Executive Director, Coalition Por/For Texas, President, Magic Circle Republican
Women’s Club
- Twila Carter, Council Member At-Large, Position 3, City of Houston
- Leila Cartier, Executive Director, Houston Center for Contemporary Craft
- Rachel Cevallos de Gonzales, President, Identity Plus, LLC, President, LULAC Council 60
Director, LULAC District 8
- Sara Donatto, Assistant Vice Chancellor & Assistant Vice President, Office of Government &
Community Relations, University of Houston
- Emelda Douglas, Sr Vice Pres, Community Affairs, The Astros, and Executive Director, The Astros
Foundation
- Barbara Duganier, Board Member, CenterPoint Energy
- Luz Flores, Executive Director, Avance-Houston, Inc.
- Kelly Fox, Executive Vice President for Operations, Finance & Support, Rice University
- LaTonya Goffney, Superintendent of Schools, Aldine Independent School District
- Sara Hallam, Educator, Logos Preparatory Academy, Co-Chair, Steering Committee, Women’s
Initiative of United Way of Greater Houston
- Angelica Hernandez, Partner, Linebarger Attorneys At Law, Board Member, Catholic Charities
- Lharissa Jacobs, Founder, Fit Houston
- Cookie Joe, Founder, Co-Owner & Artistic Director, Cookie Joe Dancin’ School
- Nicki Keenan, Chief Operating Officer, Fertitta Entertainment, Inc.
- Sonja Kostich, Executive Director, Houston Ballet
- Ann Hauser Laufma, Owner & President, ALA Financial Group, LLC
- Dr. Bora Lim, Translational Lead, Department of Breast Medical Oncology and Morgan Welch IBC
Cancer Research & Clinic Program @ MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Dawn Lin, Attorney, Business Owner & Civic Leader, Board Member, Houston First Corporation
- Kathleen Maca, Author & Historian; Admiral, Texas Navy
- Naina Magon, Owner & Managing Principal, Hawes Hill & Associates, LLC
- Ivette Mayo, Founder & CEO, Yo Soy/I Am, LLC, Founder, Power on Heels Fund, Inc.
- Suzanne Metivier, Executive & Employee Engagement Manager, HP, Inc.
- Edna Meyer-Nelson, Founder & CEO, The Richland Companies, Founding Director & Board Member,
Agility Bank
- Zeenat Kassam Mitha, Professor & Senior Lecturer, University of Houston – Downtown
- Joan T. Neuhau, President, Marie Bel Fay Fund, Lt. Commander, U.S. Naval Reserve
- Sandy Le Nguyen, Founder, Ordinary Concepts,(Creators/Operators Saigon Hustle and Sunday Press)
- Benchawan Painter (Chef G), Owner & Chef, Street to Kitchen (Restaurant in the East End), James
Beard Foundation Award Recipient
- Niki Papazoglakis, Founder, Bridge For Public Safety (Bridge 4PS)
- Dr. Monica Patel, Cardiologist, Memorial Hermann Hospital
- Maureen Patton, Executive Director, The Grand 1894 Opera House
- Kristina Perez, Director of Development, Houston City College Foundation
- Katie Pryor, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Greater Houston Partnership
- Annette Ramirez, Tax Assessor/Collector & Voter Registrar, Harris County
- Tracie Renfroe, Managing Partner, Houston Officer, Kay & Spalding, LP
- Heidi Helton Rockecharlie, Managing Director, Rockecharlie & Company, Past President, Houston
Symphony League
- Heather Rowell,Founding Principal, HR Design Department
- Dr. Ruth J. Simmons, Distinguished Presidential Fellow, Rice University; Advisor to President. Harvard
University
- Jackie St. Germain, Director of Marketing & Business Development, UT Health Houston Behavorial
Sciences Campus
- Christa Stoneham, President & Chief Executive Officer, Houston Land Bank
- Jen Torres. Senior Executive Director, March of Dimes Texas
- Vonn Tran, Director, Planning & Development, City of Houston
- Stephanie Tsuru, Entrepreneur and Public Speaker, Co-Founder, SheSpace
- Sinda Vanderpool, President, University of St. Thomas