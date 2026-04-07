Home NewsCommunityEventsHOUSTON WOMAN MAGAZINE HOSTS CELEBRATION DINNER AND RELEASES KEEPSAKE EDITION FEATURING HOUSTON’S 50 MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN OF 2025
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HOUSTON WOMAN MAGAZINE HOSTS CELEBRATION DINNER AND RELEASES KEEPSAKE EDITION FEATURING HOUSTON’S 50 MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN OF 2025

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HOUSTON, Texas (April 1, 2026) – Houston Woman Magazine recognized Houston’s 50 Most Influential
Women of 2025 and released its keepsake edition at an invitation-only dinner celebration on
Wednesday, March 25, at the Junior League of Houston.
Family, friends, sponsors, elected officials, and local celebrities enjoyed a reception, three-course
gourmet meal, and lavish Flowers by Nino centerpieces as they saluted the honorees. Alexander’s Fine
Portrait Design captured photos of the event.
“Those selected as Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of 2025 have earned an enviable reputation for
their expertise in a particular field. They are knowledgeable and credible. The thoughts and actions of
these women influence the thoughts and actions of others. It is our distinct pleasure to introduce these
remarkable women to our readers and to others in our community,” commented Beverly Denver, editor
and publisher of Houston Woman Magazine.
Each honoree was nominated for consideration for the “50 Women of Influence” list by a reader of
Houston Woman Magazine. Houston Woman Magazine staff selected the 2025 honorees from 285
submissions. All 50 honorees for 2025 are listed on Page 2 and Page 3 of this news release.
The Honorable John Whitmire, mayor of the City of Houston, addressed the honorees and their guests
with congratulatory messages. Denver introduced the honorees individually, and Mayor Whitmire
presented a “50 Women of Influence” award to each woman as she came onto the stage.
Since 2009, Houston Woman Magazine has published an annual keepsake edition featuring Houston’s 50
Most Influential Women of the Year. Copies of the keepsake edition featuring Houston’s 50 Most
Influential Women of 2025 were distributed at the event. Copies were also recently mailed to
subscribers of Houston Woman Magazine. To access the online edition via this link:
https://online.fliphtml5.com/lctmo/bwzz/

Houston Woman Magazine Names Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of 2025

  1. Niki Augwuenu, Chief Executive Officer, Career & Recovery Services
  2. Parvin Bagherpour. Senior Vice President, Student Support ServicesAmerican Canadian School of
    Medicine
  3. Alison Ayres Bell, Executive Director. Heritage Society
  4. Michelle Bookout. Chief Nurse ExecutiveH, HCA Houston Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division
  5. Laurie Bricker, Former President, Houston HISD Board of Trustees, Advocate for Educational Policy
  6. Angela Canas, Associate Vice President, Cricket Sales & Distribution, AT&T
  7. Alicia Cantrell, Executive Director, Coalition Por/For Texas, President, Magic Circle Republican
    Women’s Club
  8. Twila Carter, Council Member At-Large, Position 3, City of Houston
  9. Leila Cartier, Executive Director, Houston Center for Contemporary Craft
  10. Rachel Cevallos de Gonzales, President, Identity Plus, LLC, President, LULAC Council 60
    Director, LULAC District 8
  11. Sara Donatto, Assistant Vice Chancellor & Assistant Vice President, Office of Government &
    Community Relations, University of Houston
  12. Emelda Douglas, Sr Vice Pres, Community Affairs, The Astros, and Executive Director, The Astros
    Foundation
  13. Barbara Duganier, Board Member, CenterPoint Energy
  14. Luz Flores, Executive Director, Avance-Houston, Inc.
  15. Kelly Fox, Executive Vice President for Operations, Finance & Support, Rice University
  16. LaTonya Goffney, Superintendent of Schools, Aldine Independent School District
  17. Sara Hallam, Educator, Logos Preparatory Academy, Co-Chair, Steering Committee, Women’s
    Initiative of United Way of Greater Houston
  18. Angelica Hernandez, Partner, Linebarger Attorneys At Law, Board Member, Catholic Charities
  19. Lharissa Jacobs, Founder, Fit Houston
  20. Cookie Joe, Founder, Co-Owner & Artistic Director, Cookie Joe Dancin’ School
  21. Nicki Keenan, Chief Operating Officer, Fertitta Entertainment, Inc.
  22. Sonja Kostich, Executive Director, Houston Ballet
  23. Ann Hauser Laufma, Owner & President, ALA Financial Group, LLC
  24. Dr. Bora Lim, Translational Lead, Department of Breast Medical Oncology and Morgan Welch IBC
    Cancer Research & Clinic Program @ MD Anderson Cancer Center
  25. Dawn Lin, Attorney, Business Owner & Civic Leader, Board Member, Houston First Corporation
  26. Kathleen Maca, Author & Historian; Admiral, Texas Navy
  27. Naina Magon, Owner & Managing Principal, Hawes Hill & Associates, LLC
  28. Ivette Mayo, Founder & CEO, Yo Soy/I Am, LLC, Founder, Power on Heels Fund, Inc.
  29. Suzanne Metivier, Executive & Employee Engagement Manager, HP, Inc.
  30. Edna Meyer-Nelson, Founder & CEO, The Richland Companies, Founding Director & Board Member,
    Agility Bank
  31. Zeenat Kassam Mitha, Professor & Senior Lecturer, University of Houston – Downtown
  32. Joan T. Neuhau, President, Marie Bel Fay Fund, Lt. Commander, U.S. Naval Reserve
  33. Sandy Le Nguyen, Founder, Ordinary Concepts,(Creators/Operators Saigon Hustle and Sunday Press)
  34. Benchawan Painter (Chef G), Owner & Chef, Street to Kitchen (Restaurant in the East End), James
    Beard Foundation Award Recipient
  35. Niki Papazoglakis, Founder, Bridge For Public Safety (Bridge 4PS)
  36. Dr. Monica Patel, Cardiologist, Memorial Hermann Hospital
  37. Maureen Patton, Executive Director, The Grand 1894 Opera House
  38. Kristina Perez, Director of Development, Houston City College Foundation
  39. Katie Pryor, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Greater Houston Partnership
  40. Annette Ramirez, Tax Assessor/Collector & Voter Registrar, Harris County
  41. Tracie Renfroe, Managing Partner, Houston Officer, Kay & Spalding, LP
  42. Heidi Helton Rockecharlie, Managing Director, Rockecharlie & Company, Past President, Houston
    Symphony League
  43. Heather Rowell,Founding Principal, HR Design Department
  44. Dr. Ruth J. Simmons, Distinguished Presidential Fellow, Rice University; Advisor to President. Harvard
    University
  45. Jackie St. Germain, Director of Marketing & Business Development, UT Health Houston Behavorial
    Sciences Campus
  46. Christa Stoneham, President & Chief Executive Officer, Houston Land Bank
  47. Jen Torres. Senior Executive Director, March of Dimes Texas
  48. Vonn Tran, Director, Planning & Development, City of Houston
  49. Stephanie Tsuru, Entrepreneur and Public Speaker, Co-Founder, SheSpace
  50. Sinda Vanderpool, President, University of St. Thomas

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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