Home NewsTexas Agriculture Commissioner Responds to Florida’s Announced New World Screwworm Emergency Animal Import Rule 
News

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Responds to Florida’s Announced New World Screwworm Emergency Animal Import Rule 

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

AUSTIN — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today responded to Florida’s emergency rule restricting the import of warm-blooded animals from South Texas counties the state has labeled “high risk” due to their proximity to recent New World screwworm detections in Mexico within 125 miles of the U.S. border.

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller: 

“Florida’s move is understandable. With the growing threat of New World screwworm, and as ground zero of America’s last outbreak a decade ago, they’re acting to protect their state. This isn’t a distant risk, and their heightened biosecurity makes that clear.

The impacts of New World screwworm are already here. The extended halt on cattle movement from Mexico alone is straining supply chains, cutting into Texas meatpacking capacity, and pushing prices higher for families nationwide. And let’s be clear; this threat isn’t going away anytime soon.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Commissioner Sid Miller Extends Call on President Trump, Federal Leaders to Immediately...

Texas awards first $400 million in school vouchers

Commissioner Sid Miller Praises Creation of USDA Office of Seafood “This is...

Commissioner Miller Praises DOJ Antitrust Probe Into Major Meatpackers

TWC Celebrates National Apprenticeship Week

Slip Fill Project a Major Marine Engineering Feat

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper