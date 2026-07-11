Home EducationDr. Tracee Watts begins tenure as new Galveston College president
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Dr. Tracee Watts begins tenure as new Galveston College president

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GALVESTON, Texas (July 9, 2026) – Tracee Watts, Ed.D., officially began her tenure as president of Galveston College on July 1, becoming the institution’s ninth president. Watts joins Galveston College after serving as senior vice president of student success and advancement at Brazosport College. The Galveston College Board of Regents announced her selection as president earlier this year following a national search. As president, Watts will oversee the college’s academic, workforce, student services and community engagement efforts while working with faculty, staff, students and community partners to advance the institution’s mission.
“I am honored to join Galveston College and begin serving the students, faculty, staff and community,” said Watts. “Galveston College has a strong history of providing educational opportunities and workforce training that change lives. I look forward to
working with our campus and community as we continue to support student success and meet the needs of the region.”
Watts spent her first full week meeting with administrative staff and employees, attending student orientation and learning more about ongoing initiatives across the college.
GC serves students on Galveston Island and the surrounding region through academic transfer programs, workforce and technical education, continuing education and community partnerships.


ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE
Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college
providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,
workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.

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CUTLINE:
New Galveston College President, Tracee L. Watts, Ed.D., meets with incoming
students during the college’s New Student Orientation on July 8, 2026, at the GC main
campus in Galveston.

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