Galveston College names Matt Gardner baseball head coach

GALVESTON, Texas (June 19, 2026) – Galveston College has named Matt Gardner

as the new head coach of the Whitecaps baseball program, bringing an accomplished

collegiate baseball coach to Galveston and ushering in a new era for Whitecaps

baseball.

“We are excited to welcome Matt Gardner to Galveston College and the Whitecaps

family,” said GC Athletic Director, Kelly Raines. “Matt has coached at the highest levels

of collegiate baseball and has a proven record of developing student-athletes, building

successful programs and competing on the national stage. His experience, leadership

and commitment to excellence make him the ideal person to lead our baseball program

into its next chapter.”

Gardner arrives at GC with more than 15 years of collegiate coaching experience and a

track record of success at every level of the game. Most recently, he served as pitching

coach at the University of Houston during the 2026 season after spending 12 seasons

on the coaching staff at Texas Tech University.

“I’m very excited and honored to have the opportunity to be the next head baseball

coach at Galveston College,” said Gardner. “My wife and our family are thrilled to

become part of the Galveston College community. I’m looking forward to investing in the

lives of our student-athletes, helping them grow both on and off the field, and building a

program that our college and community can be proud of.”

During his tenure at Texas Tech, Gardner helped establish the Red Raiders as one of

the nation’s premier baseball programs. Texas Tech advanced to four College World

Series appearances, five Super Regionals and eight NCAA Tournament appearances

while capturing the 2019 Big-12 Championship.

With an ability for developing pitchers, Gardner mentored 37 Major League Baseball

Draft selections during his time in Lubbock. Under his guidance, Texas Tech pitching

staffs consistently ranked among the best in the Big-12 Conference, while numerous

players advanced to professional baseball careers.

The Red Raiders posted four consecutive 45-win seasons from 2016-19 and made

back-to-back College World Series appearances in 2018 and 2019, helping elevate the

program to national prominence.

Prior to Texas Tech, Gardner served as pitching coach for the Chatham Anglers of the

Cape Cod Baseball League and spent two seasons at Lubbock Christian University,

where he helped guide the Chaps to 79 victories, national rankings and multiple MLB

Draft selections.

Gardner also coached at Oklahoma State University, his alma mater, where he worked

with pitchers and catchers as a graduate assistant and assistant coach. During his time

on the Cowboys’ staff, Oklahoma State produced 21 MLB Draft picks and several All-

Big 12 performers.

In addition, his coaching experience includes assistant coaching positions at Midland

College (2010) and Ranger College (2009), providing valuable experience within the

junior college ranks.

As a player, Gardner was a standout pitcher at Oklahoma State from 2006-08. He

earned All-Big 12 honors and Academic All-Big 12 recognition while helping lead the

Cowboys to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, a Super Regional berth

and three straight 40-win seasons.

A native of Andrews, Texas, Gardner earned a bachelor’s degree in education from

Oklahoma State University in 2008.

Gardner and his wife, Laiken, have three children.

For more information about the Galveston College Whitecaps Baseball program, email

kraines@gc.edu, call 409-944-1315, or visit www.gcwhitecaps.com.

ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE

Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college

providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,

workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.