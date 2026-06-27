For June 30th- July 4th the pets of the week are Mr. Squeaks and Dallas

Say hello to Mr. Squeaks(A043223). When he first arrived at the shelter, he was so under the weather that he couldn’t even make a sound. As he improved, his voice finally came in and out came the most adorable, tiny, high-pitched squeak! Mr. Squeaks is a cuddle bug who loves nothing more than finding a cozy bed or a warm lap to curl up in. He might always look like he’s judging your life choices, but his heart is pure gold and all he wants is a family to love.

Meet Dallas (A042361)! Dallas has the absolute biggest heart, packaged inside an even bigger body. The only catch? Nobody told him how big he actually is! He fully believes he is still the size of a tiny puppy and is deeply committed to achieving his lifelong dream of being a lap dog. He is all about affection, leaning in for cuddles, and staying as close to his humans as possible. If you are looking for a loyal, giant-hearted companion who will happily try to curl up in your chair with you, Dallas is ready to meet you!

Mr. Squeaks and Dallas will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday June 30th– July 4th, 2026. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.