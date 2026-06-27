Home NewsLifestyleAdopt a PetFor June 30th- July 4th the pets of the week are Mr. Squeaks and Dallas
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For June 30th- July 4th the pets of the week are Mr. Squeaks and Dallas

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Say hello to Mr. Squeaks(A043223). When he first arrived at the shelter, he was so under the weather that he couldn’t even make a sound. As he improved, his voice finally came in and out came the most adorable, tiny, high-pitched squeak! Mr. Squeaks is a cuddle bug who loves nothing more than finding a cozy bed or a warm lap to curl up in. He might always look like he’s judging your life choices, but his heart is pure gold and all he wants is a family to love. 

 Meet Dallas (A042361)! Dallas has the absolute biggest heart, packaged inside an even bigger body. The only catch? Nobody told him how big he actually is! He fully believes he is still the size of a tiny puppy and is deeply committed to achieving his lifelong dream of being a lap dog. He is all about affection, leaning in for cuddles, and staying as close to his humans as possible. If you are looking for a loyal, giant-hearted companion who will happily try to curl up in your chair with you, Dallas is ready to meet you!

Mr. Squeaks and Dallas will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday June 30th– July 4th, 2026. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center. 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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