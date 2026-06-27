Galveston College recognized for commitment to student mental health and student success

GALVESTON, Texas (June 23, 2026) – Galveston College was recognized by the

Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute’s Minding College Minds initiative with The

Architect Award, honoring institutions that have intentionally designed and implemented

a sustainable framework to support student mental health, well-being and success.

The award recognizes colleges and universities that have built cohesive systems

ensuring students can access support services regardless of where they enter the

institution. GC earned the distinction for its thoughtful planning, strong foundation-

building efforts and development of an actionable framework designed to support

students for years to come.

The recognition follows nine months of participation in the Minding College Minds

learning community, where GC collaborated with peer institutions across Texas to

strengthen campus mental health strategies and student support systems.

“Receiving The Architect Award affirms Galveston College’s commitment to creating a

culture of care where every student has access to the resources and support needed to

thrive academically and personally,” said Denysse Guzman, GC student success

advisor and mental health coordinator. “This recognition reflects the dedication of

faculty, staff and administrators who worked together to build a coordinated framework

that promotes student well-being, belonging and success.”

The Minding College Minds initiative recognized Galveston College for thoughtfully

building the infrastructure needed to support student mental health and student

achievement. The college’s approach emphasizes collaboration among academic and

student support areas to help students navigate challenges, remain engaged in their

educational journey and persist toward completion.

GC Faculty Coordinator for Psychology and Sociology Kavica Williams, Ph.D., said the

award highlights the value of cross-campus partnerships in supporting students

holistically.

“Student success extends beyond the classroom,” said Williams. “By bringing together

faculty, student services professionals and campus leadership, we have strengthened

our ability to identify student needs, connect them with resources and foster an

environment where they feel supported and empowered to achieve their goals.”

GC’s efforts included assessing existing support systems, identifying opportunities for

improvement and developing sustainable processes that connect students with services

that promote mental health, academic momentum and overall well-being.

The initiative aligns with the college’s student-centered mission and ongoing

commitment to removing barriers to success while creating pathways that encourage

persistence, engagement and completion.

“This recognition reflects Galveston College’s commitment to creating a culture of care

that supports student mental health, belonging and success,” said GC Vice President

for Student Affairs, Ron Crumedy. “This acknowledgment from the Meadows Mental

Health Policy Institute affirms the collaborative work taking place across our campus to

build sustainable systems that help students persist, succeed and complete their

educational goals.”

The Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute launched the Minding College Minds

initiative to support colleges in their efforts to serve their campuses effectively by

identifying and implementing programs that meet the unique needs of their campus

community. Using the Minding College Minds framework, the Meadows Institute guides

colleges nationwide in the development of mental health systems that are

comprehensive, implementation-focused and tailored to their communities.

ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE

Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college

providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,

workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.

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CUTLINE:

Galveston College Student Success Advisor and Mental Health Coordinator, Denysse

Guzman, and GC Faculty Coordinator for Psychology and Sociology Kavica Williams,

Ph.D., pose in the college’s Atrium on the main campus in Galveston.