Free admission and two new exhibits this Friday at Texas City Museum

TEXAS CITY, TX – Celebrate freedom with a free day! This Friday, July 3, the Texas City Museum will

host a free admission day. Guests can explore 30,000 square feet filled with local and Texas

history, plus a Children’s Discovery Center and an interactive Model Train Exhibit that spans the

museum’s entire second floor.

It is also the opening day of a special new exhibit called “Texas City Then and Now,” in addition to

being the first day to see a limited-time traveling exhibit from Humanities Texas called “The

Declaration of Independence and the Pursuit of Equality.”

The City of Texas City would like to thank the partners who have made these new exhibits possible.

The “Texas City Then and Now” collection was created in part by the Texas State Library and

Archives Commission and is on loan to the museum from Moore Memorial Public Library.

“The Declaration of Independence and the Pursuit of Equality” is a traveling exhibition organized by

Humanities Texas and adapted from an exhibition of the same name developed by the historian

Denver Brunsman, in collaboration with scholars Leslie Alexander, Caitlin Fitz, Vanesa M. Holden,

Benjamin H. Irvin, Alyssa Mt. Pleasant, Eric Slaughter, and Rosemarie Zagarri. Development of the

exhibition was supported by The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History and funded by the

National Endowment for the Humanities.

The Texas City Museum is located at 409 6th Street N. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more

information, please visit the City of Texas City’s website at www.texascitytx.gov.