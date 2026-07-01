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Free admission and two new exhibits this Friday at Texas City Museum

by Publisher
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TEXAS CITY, TX – Celebrate freedom with a free day! This Friday, July 3, the Texas City Museum will
host a free admission day. Guests can explore 30,000 square feet filled with local and Texas
history, plus a Children’s Discovery Center and an interactive Model Train Exhibit that spans the
museum’s entire second floor.
It is also the opening day of a special new exhibit called “Texas City Then and Now,” in addition to
being the first day to see a limited-time traveling exhibit from Humanities Texas called “The
Declaration of Independence and the Pursuit of Equality.”
The City of Texas City would like to thank the partners who have made these new exhibits possible.
The “Texas City Then and Now” collection was created in part by the Texas State Library and
Archives Commission and is on loan to the museum from Moore Memorial Public Library.
“The Declaration of Independence and the Pursuit of Equality” is a traveling exhibition organized by
Humanities Texas and adapted from an exhibition of the same name developed by the historian
Denver Brunsman, in collaboration with scholars Leslie Alexander, Caitlin Fitz, Vanesa M. Holden,
Benjamin H. Irvin, Alyssa Mt. Pleasant, Eric Slaughter, and Rosemarie Zagarri. Development of the
exhibition was supported by The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History and funded by the
National Endowment for the Humanities.
The Texas City Museum is located at 409 6th Street N. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more
information, please visit the City of Texas City’s website at www.texascitytx.gov.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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