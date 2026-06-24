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Texas City to host hurricane season preparation event

by Publisher
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TEXAS CITY, TX – The City of Texas City will host a Hurricane Town Hall this Thursday, June 25 from 5:45-7:00 p.m. at the Doyle Convention Center (2010 5th Avenue N.). Guests at the event will hear a forecast for the upcoming hurricane season, get preparedness tips, learn important information about evacuation and find out the steps they can do now to prepare.
“What we want to do with the Hurricane Town Hall is make sure everyone is prepared ahead of time,” said Texas City Emergency Manager Joe Tumbleson. “If you wait until a hurricane is in the Gulf or until it’s a few days out, by then you might be panicking a little bit and not thinking clearly, and there’s a higher chance that you could forget something.”
The Hurricane Town Hall will also include free hotdogs, chips and drinks for all guests. In addition, the first 200 families will receive a hurricane bucket, filled with supplies and important information.
There will be raffles for door prizes, including a generator, Astros tickets and survival backpacks. On the City of Texas City’s social media, there is also a giveaway where people can share a preparedness tip for a chance to win a 65-inch television at the event.
But above all else, what Tumbleson hopes everyone walks away with is helpful information and a plan on how to prepare, regardless of what the season’s forecast might be.
“People always speculate about how active the hurricane season is going to be,” Tumbleson said. “But I like to remind people that during one of the slowest seasons we have ever had, Hurricane Alicia hit our area directly. It was devastating. And in some
seasons that were the busiest seasons ever, nothing came close to us. So, people should always be prepared.”
Texas City’s Hurricane Town Hall is Thursday, June 25 from 5:45-7:00 p.m. at the Doyle
Convention Center (2010 5th Avenue N.). Doors open at 4:30 p.m. It is a free event, open to
everyone. For more information, visit www.texascitytx.gov.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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