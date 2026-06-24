Texas City to host hurricane season preparation event

TEXAS CITY, TX – The City of Texas City will host a Hurricane Town Hall this Thursday, June 25 from 5:45-7:00 p.m. at the Doyle Convention Center (2010 5th Avenue N.). Guests at the event will hear a forecast for the upcoming hurricane season, get preparedness tips, learn important information about evacuation and find out the steps they can do now to prepare.

“What we want to do with the Hurricane Town Hall is make sure everyone is prepared ahead of time,” said Texas City Emergency Manager Joe Tumbleson. “If you wait until a hurricane is in the Gulf or until it’s a few days out, by then you might be panicking a little bit and not thinking clearly, and there’s a higher chance that you could forget something.”

The Hurricane Town Hall will also include free hotdogs, chips and drinks for all guests. In addition, the first 200 families will receive a hurricane bucket, filled with supplies and important information.

There will be raffles for door prizes, including a generator, Astros tickets and survival backpacks. On the City of Texas City’s social media, there is also a giveaway where people can share a preparedness tip for a chance to win a 65-inch television at the event.

But above all else, what Tumbleson hopes everyone walks away with is helpful information and a plan on how to prepare, regardless of what the season’s forecast might be.

“People always speculate about how active the hurricane season is going to be,” Tumbleson said. “But I like to remind people that during one of the slowest seasons we have ever had, Hurricane Alicia hit our area directly. It was devastating. And in some

seasons that were the busiest seasons ever, nothing came close to us. So, people should always be prepared.”

Texas City’s Hurricane Town Hall is Thursday, June 25 from 5:45-7:00 p.m. at the Doyle

Convention Center (2010 5th Avenue N.). Doors open at 4:30 p.m. It is a free event, open to

everyone. For more information, visit www.texascitytx.gov.