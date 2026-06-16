Festival Celebrates Juneteenth and the Message “I Am Somebody

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Texas State Representative Vikki Goodwin, who is running for lieutenant governor, attended Galveston’s Juneteenth Festival on Saturday. During her visit, she stopped to share her concerns about education in the state of Texas with me.

“On the way here, I was reading about school district budget deficits. School districts are really struggling,” said Goodwin.

Goodwin is on the state appropriations committee, and she explained to me that 4 billion dollars was left on the table that could have been spent per the state rules.

“We sent a billion dollars to vouchers,” said Goodwin. “There’s money in our budget that could be moved to our public schools.”

Goodwin earned both a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and Government and a Master of Public Affairs from the University of Texas at Austin. She is also a small-business owner and real estate broker.

In addition to education funding, Goodwin expressed concerns about the future impact of data centers on Texas infrastructure and the growing threat posed by the screwworm.

While discussing public policy issues with festival attendees, she also took time to enjoy the celebration and visit with the vendors.

“I Am Somebody” served as the theme for the 6th Annual Galveston Island Juneteenth Festival and Celebration on Saturday. It was another successful event, drawing participants and attendees from across Texas.

The Gulf breeze treated everyone gathered at Menard Park to Mother Nature’s way of cooling things down. The sun was bright, temperatures were in the high 80s, and the aromas of food could be detected from several blocks away. The sounds of music filled the air throughout the day.

Vendors from across the region participated in the celebration. Among them were the Raymond family of Thaandi & Sapio African Arts & Crafts and VeeVee Luscious, featuring specialized skincare products. Both came from the greater Houston area to set up booths at the festival. It was the second year for the Raymond family, who said they had enjoyed a successful experience during their first visit and were excited to return.

Opening the formal stage ceremonies at Menard Park was event organizer Lawanda Hardeman Kisilu. She introduced Elona Stinson Herron, who led the audience in an inspirational prayer and the singing of the Negro National Anthem.

One of the keynote speakers was Dr. Carly R. Eastwood, ACP, DM, who holds the titles of UCA Classic Ms. Texas 2026 and Ms. Corporate America–South Texas Territory. As she approached the podium, there was a sense that Eastwood could command even the wind to stop—thankfully, she did not.

There was no sugarcoating her message. Drawing from her own life experiences as an accomplished woman who lives with two mental health diagnoses and has suffered the loss of a child to domestic violence, Eastwood delivered a powerful and deeply personal address.

“I am a survivor, and I am a believer, and I am a woman determined to be the light beyond the shadow,” Eastwood said.

She continued by encouraging those who have faced hardships in life.

“Life has a way of testing all of us and will try to dim our light,” Eastwood said. “Darkness only wins when we stop believing there is light ahead.”

The audience responded with applause and occasional shouts of agreement when she declared, “Your past does not disqualify your future.”

Also included among the speakers was a representative of the University Federal Credit Union, who encouraged attendees to pay attention to their families’ financial futures. Inspirational gospel music was provided by Go Ye Therefore Ministries, while dancers accompanied by Curtis Gillen added to the day’s entertainment.

The formal ceremony also included the crowning of Little Mr. Juneteenth Prince Norris Burkley III and Little Miss Juneteenth Princess Morgan Garrett.

Throughout the day, the festival’s theme, “I Am Somebody,” was reflected in the messages of faith, perseverance, personal achievement, and community pride shared by speakers, performers, vendors, and attendees alike.