HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY RECOGNIZED NATIONALLY FOR BEATING THE ODDS IN LITERACY

TEXAS CITY — At Heights Elementary, literacy is more than an academic goal. It is a priority built into the work of teachers, students and families every day, and that work is producing results.

Heights Elementary has been named a Bright Spots school by The 74, a national nonprofit newsroom covering American education. The recognition identifies Heights as one of the schools across the country beating the odds in third-grade literacy, with students performing significantly better in reading than statistical models would predict based on local poverty rates.

The 74 analyzed data from nearly 42,000 public schools nationwide, examining the relationship between economic disadvantage and third-grade reading proficiency. Bright Spots are schools whose students are outperforming those expectations, placing Heights among the top 5% of schools in Texas for exceeding predicted performance.

For Texas City ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Melissa Duarte, the recognition is significant because of what those numbers represent: children whose futures are being changed through literacy.

“Learning to read changes the trajectory of a child’s life,” Duarte said. “At Heights, our teachers refuse to allow a child’s circumstances to determine what a child can achieve. Our students are proving what is possible when exceptional teaching, high standards and a school community that believes deeply in every child come together.”

Under the leadership of Principal Sarah Furman, Heights has built a culture centered on student growth, strong instruction and the belief that all students are capable of achieving at high levels.

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“This recognition belongs to our students and to every educator who shows up each day determined to help them grow,” Furman said. “When children discover that they can read, understand and confidently engage with the world around them, possibilities open. We are incredibly proud that the work happening in our classrooms is making that kind of difference for our students.”

The Bright Spots recognition is particularly meaningful because schools do not apply for the designation. Rather, they are identified through The 74’s independent analysis of publicly available student achievement and economic data.

For Heights Elementary, the national recognition provides another measure of something its educators see happening every day: students are growing, expectations are high and literacy is opening doors.

To learn more about The 74’s Bright Spots project and explore the interactive map, visit the74million.org.

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About the Bright Spots Project

The 74’s Bright Spots project is a 50-state data-journalism initiative identifying public schools that are “beating the odds” in early literacy. The project analyzes third-grade reading proficiency and economic data from nearly 42,000 schools to identify schools where student performance exceeds statistical expectations based on local poverty rates.

About The 74

The 74 is a national nonprofit news organization focused on education and the issues affecting America’s students. Founded in 2015, the publication provides education reporting, analysis and data-driven journalism on schools, students and education policy.