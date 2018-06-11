BE THE CHANGE AND “RELEASE THE HOUNDS!”

I know today as you read this article you are going to notice a small change in the writing and wording. Kudos to my beautiful wife LaShelle Amey who is an amazing woman, my inspiration, and an exceptional writer for filling in for me the last couple of weeks.

Today I would like to speak to the parents and grandparents, big brothers, big sisters, cousins and families of recent graduates. I know for some this may be a hard thing as you see your little baby go from pre-K and now a High School Graduate and on their way out to face the real world. Personally, I did not graduate high school so I can’t speak from personal experience but I have had people around me who have and have told me that at times they wish they could go back to being a kid and living under their parents roof not having to pay any bills, or any major responsibilities.

There is a big world out there that moves very fast and if you are not ready for the curve balls that life throws at you, it is almost a guarantee that a ball will hit you square in your face and knock you into next week. The thing I see the most about our kids these days is the sense of entitlement that they have. They want what they want when they want it and if they cannot have it, it is like the world is about to end. And honestly, it is often our fault as parents because a lot of grew up with nothing and had to work hard for everything we do have and we made up in our minds that our kids would not want for anything. So we give them everything their eyes can see and their mouths can pronounce. In the long run, it is damaging them more than it is helping them. These kids now a days have smart phones at the age of 5 that are so smart that it is dumbing them down. It is up to us as parents and elders to do a better job at equipping our children for the struggles and disappointments they will face so that they don’t see themselves as failures when things don’t go as they planned. As I said earlier, there is a big world out there that is waiting to chew them up and spit them out.

We need to prepare them so that they will know to rely on their education, remind them the importance of being respectful to their elders, and showing appreciation for the opportunities they are given. Because most of the kids don’t even realize how dependent they are until they are on their own and facing a problem they don’t know exactly how to solve. So as your baby is going off to college or straight into the work source to make a living for themselves, let them know you are there for them if they need advice when accepting responsibility for their decisions gets too much. Remind them that what we do for them now we out of pure love. In the state of Texas they are considered adults an as hard as it will be sometimes it isn’t just them but us that need to be reminded of that fact. So please parents, and elders of graduates, it really starts with us. Just remind them that they can only go as far as their character and their integrity will take them. You have already given them the tools they need, so just remind them to Be The Change They Want To See.

Words of Wisdom: Doc – Humor of the day: Why did God make woman after He made man? Because He didn’t want any advice on how to do it.

LaShelle – Wisdom of the day: Why did God make woman after He made man? To perfect those things that concerned Him.