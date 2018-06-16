DickinsonCONNECT
By The City Of Dickinson
DICKINSON, TX – The City of Dickinson is encouraging
residents to sign up for the City’s updated notification
system, DickinsonCONNECT. By signing up and registering
with DickinsonCONNECT, residents can choose
to receive important information through phone call, application
notifications, text message and/or email.
DickinsonCONNECT will be used to notify residents
of important information from the city, such as extreme
weather information, extended utility outages,
street closures or other issues of public
concern. Participating in this program will allow
the City of Dickinson to notify you of important
information in a timely and accurate
fashion.
Residents who currently do not receive
automated phone calls, emails or TXT/SMS
messages from the City Of Dickinson and
would like to receive these notifications, can
register by following the attached link below.
Residents may register to receive messages
via phone call, TXT/SMS message and/or
email.
Registration is quick, easy, and free of
charge!
The city prioritizes effective communication
as a safety goal and residents can do
their part to help the community reach this goal by registering
for the DickinsonCONNECT system. Additionally,
community members are encouraged to also help
neighbors, friends, and family members sign up for the
system.
For more information on or to register for DickinsonCONNECT
notification system, visit: http://www.
ci.dickinson.tx.us/547/DickinsonCONNECT.
Note: It is not necessary to download the application
to sign up or receive updates.
