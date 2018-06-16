By The City Of Dickinson

DICKINSON, TX – The City of Dickinson is encouraging

residents to sign up for the City’s updated notification

system, DickinsonCONNECT. By signing up and registering

with DickinsonCONNECT, residents can choose

to receive important information through phone call, application

notifications, text message and/or email.

DickinsonCONNECT will be used to notify residents

of important information from the city, such as extreme

weather information, extended utility outages,

street closures or other issues of public

concern. Participating in this program will allow

the City of Dickinson to notify you of important

information in a timely and accurate

fashion.

Residents who currently do not receive

automated phone calls, emails or TXT/SMS

messages from the City Of Dickinson and

would like to receive these notifications, can

register by following the attached link below.

Residents may register to receive messages

via phone call, TXT/SMS message and/or

email.

Registration is quick, easy, and free of

charge!

The city prioritizes effective communication

as a safety goal and residents can do

their part to help the community reach this goal by registering

for the DickinsonCONNECT system. Additionally,

community members are encouraged to also help

neighbors, friends, and family members sign up for the

system.

For more information on or to register for DickinsonCONNECT

notification system, visit: http://www.

ci.dickinson.tx.us/547/DickinsonCONNECT.

Note: It is not necessary to download the application

to sign up or receive updates.