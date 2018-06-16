ARTISAN AND HOME DÉCOR MARKET – MACKENZIE CONLIN

By Lorre Prince

The Village at Tuscan Lakes proudly presents the 2nd annual Artisan and Home Decor Market. We are pleased to introduce one of our vendors that participated in our market last year. Mackenzie Conlin is an interior designer and there is nothing she loves more than fun, fresh fabrics! Several years ago she started making bags for herself, then for friends, family and assorted wedding parties. Soon her hobby was taking up more time than her job. Until one day her hobby became her job! Today she lovingly hand crafts every bag out of her small sunny studio.Please “save the date” for September 29, 2018 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.