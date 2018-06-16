MAKING LAST MINUTE PLANS FOR FATHER’S DAY?

By Trishna Buch

Remember when everyone was complaining that January felt like the longest month? A lot of people I came across on social media were saying that January felt like an entire year in itself. But now we are already halfway through June and Father’s Day is upon us. There are events in and around the Galveston area that you can treat your father, or father figure, to this entire weekend. For your convenience, I have done what I do best—internet research—and found some of the most exciting and easy-to-accomplish Father’s Day activities. All of the information you will read is courtesy of Haak Vineyards & Winery, Discover Galveston and Schlitterbahn. Since they were the first set of events I heard about, let’s start with Haak Winery & Vineyards. On Saturday June 16, from 1:00-9:00pm, treat the father figure in your life to a Blues concert hosted by the winery, which is located at 6310 Avenue T in Santa Fe. During this event, your father can listen to two bands—Little Terry and the Bluesbirds & Shockwave Band—participate in a car show by voting for the best car and be taught how to cook the perfect steak by Chef Ara Malekian; who is a Certified Pit Master Executive. The overall event costs $7 in advance, with an additional $25 for the steak demonstration. You can purchase your tickets by going online to www.haakwine.com/,

clicking on the events tab and clicking on the Father’s Day event. If you choose to purchase your tickets in person, the price for the overall event is $10 with the additional $25 for the steak demonstration. You can learn more about this event at www.haakwine.com/. Now, everyone loves brunch right? One of my favorite things to do is go to IHOP (or is it IHOB now?) on Sunday

mornings with my family and just dive into their buttermilk pancakes, which I slather in strawberry syrup. And this Sunday, June 17, you can have a similar brunch experience at Hotel Galvez.

Head over to Seawall Boulevard during the brunch hours (11:00am to 2:00pm), pay the prices of $42.99 for adults, $37.99 for seniors and $26.99 for children between the ages of six and 11 and enjoy your brunch. From pastries to fresh fruit, from waffles to eggs, and from meat and seafood to salads—there is something to satisfy everyone’s appetite. And, just for Father’s Day, every father figure will receive a glass of Galveston Island Brewing’s TIKI wheat craft beer, on the house. You can learn more about this offer at www.hotelgalvez.com/events/galveston/fathers-day-brunch-at-hotel-galvez-533855.aspx.

Okay, hands up if you love waterparks! I bet all of your hands went up, right? Well, I can’t speak for anyone else, but I LOVE waterparks. When I was a child and lived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, there was a waterpark called Blue Bayou about 20 minutes from my house. We purchased summer passes for the months of May to September and were at the waterpark at least every other Saturday, if not every Saturday. I mean, we would just be having a normal day at home and then my parents would say “get your bathing suits on, we’re going to Blue Bayou.” Oh, it was the best, and just thinking about it is getting me nostalgic. So, in honor of Father’s Day, all fathers will get free entry if they purchase a full price ticket. So it works out perfectly, if you think about it. After enjoying a nice Sunday brunch at Hotel Galvez, you can make your way over to 2026 Lockheed Road and enjoy a nice family day out at the waterpark. Hopefully it won’t rain. You can read more about this offer at www.schlitterbahn.com/galveston/planning/events. And, last but not least, Discover Galveston has provided a list of many Father’s Day activities. From a dinner and show at Olympia The Grill at Pier 21 on Saturday at 7:30pm to enjoying a day of hiking and swimming at Galveston Island State Park, from a visit to the Lone Star Flight Museum to a fishing trip at Seawolf Park, and from a harbor tour to a trip to the Bryan Museum—there is bound to be an activity your father or father figure will enjoy. For more information, head online to www.discovergalvestontexas.com/blog/things-to-do/things-to-do-with-dad-forfathers-day-weekend.aspx.

And I would like to take this opportunity to wish a very Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers and father figures out there.