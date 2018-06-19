YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN COMING TO DICKINSON

By Bay Area Harbour Playhouse

The popular musical, “Young Frankenstein”, is coming to Dickinson July 13 to August 5 at the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse.

This fantastic musical by Mel Brooks will excite its audience with talented actors, singers, and dancers performing in colorful costumes on the Main Deck downstairs stage of the theatre, located at 3803 Highway 3.

Amber Fabian is co-directing with Christopher Lowe, and they have selected Stephanie Hendrickson to do the choreography for the show. They will also be assisted by Whitney Wyatt, musical director, and Lynn Sivley, costume mistress.

The talented cast will be headed by Brandon Greer who will play the young grandson of the legendary scientist who wants to bring a corpse back to life. As the plot unfolds, he will be helped and hindered by his faithful servant, Igor, played by Edward Waddell, a buxom assistant, Inga (Abby Gough), and a needy fiancé Elizabeth (Andrea Richards). Surprisingly, his experiment manages to yield success along with some unexpected consequences.

Others in the cast include Kirk Mashue, Jason Barron, Brandan Allen, Michael Grygier, Sam Kee, Lynn Silvey, Spencer Langseth, Aleck Devon, Christina Goodwill-Silvey, Teresa McLemore, and Paul Goodwill.

An ensemble of Melva Belderas, Kendall Dixon, Rebecca Bauerlein, Berkley Pearl, and Stephanie Hendrickson will join the cast as together they perform the nineteen songs in the show.

Performances will be on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets start at $12 for seniors, military, and students and may be obtained through Eventbrite or at BAHP. For more details call 281-337-SHOW (7469) or visit /harbourtheater.com/