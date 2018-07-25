FISH STILL WAITING TO BE CAUGHT AT CCA TOURNEY

Top five prizes already claimed, but plenty of loot still available

THE 2018 CCA TEXAS Star fishing tournament has caught fire over the past several weeks, with all five grand prizes being claimed while one of the five remaining boat packages was also claimed by an angler who caught one of the tagged redfish swimming throughout the Texas Gulf Coast.

Lisa Murillo of Edinburg became the fifth winner of the grand prize, a 2018 Ford F150 “Texas Edition” XLT Super Cab connected to a Haynie 23 Bigfoot with a Mercury 150 L Pro XS Optimax and Coastline trailer. Murillo joins Larry Holman of Highlands, Sam Lack of Bellaire, Michael Varnado of Houston and Daniel Mullenex of Lake Jackson as grand prize winners although Lack received a scholarship because he was underage.

The latest winner was Mitchell Parham of Houston, who captured a 23’ Haynie Bigfoot, Mercury Outboard and Coastline trailer. Entering this week, there are still four boat packages in the CCA Texas STAR Tagged Redfish Division along with six boats, three UTVs and over $325,000 in scholarships left to be won.

Registration is still available for anglers as the event will conclude on Labor Day, with winners receiving their prizes during the awards ceremony in October.