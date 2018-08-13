LA MARQUE WELCOMES AMERICAN HERO TO ITS CITY

LA MARQUE’S newest resident is an American hero, and on Friday, the city opened its arms wide to welcome him and his wife.

Matthew and Jennifer Uran were suprised with a mortage-free home and a ground-breaking ceremony as part of Operation Finally Home, which provides homes and home modifications for America’s military heroes and the widows of the fallen. The couple originally thought they were going to an interview, yet were greeted with a color guard and a escort from the La Marque Police Department.

“I don’t know what else to say,” said an emotional Jennifer Uran. “I’m just very happy and very grateful.”

Matthew Uran, a native of Washington state, was inspired to join the military after visiting his cousin in Fort Bragg, NC. After graduating high school, he quickly enlisted in the army and rapidly reached acceptance to the Warrant Officer Flight Program in only four years of service.

During a team tactics drill in January of 2005, Uran experienced a visual illusion, leading to a crash from 400 feet in the air and speeds at 150 mph. A fellow pilot was killed in the accident, while Uran suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury along with a fractured back and pelvis.

Uran still copes with TBI along with weakness in the right side of his body. However, he has worked to regain some of his fine motor skills.

“This is a dream come true, not only for this family, but for me as well,” said La Marque Mayor Bobby Hocking. “This is, by far, the coolest thing I have ever done as a mayor.”

Members of the Hitchcock High School football team were among the represenatives at the ceremony and were joined by the school’s band.

The Uran’s home in Delany Cove will be built by Lennar Homes and the Greater Houston Builders Association. The lot was donated by Friendswood Development.

“We weren’t expecting this at all,” said Jennifer Uran. “They had said there was event going on around this area, so when we pulled up, I asked, ‘what’s going on?’ They said, ‘you were chosen,’ and we were shocked. It’s a blessing from God.

“God has blessed us with some many gifts. This is truly, truly a gift.”

The Urans met online after Matthew’s injury. Jennifer Uran said he fell in love with him after seeing him for the first time at a coffee shop. Despite the challenges that have come with his injury, the couple have preserved and are excited about starting a new life in La Marque.

“Texas has given me warm fuzzies every time I’ve visited here,” said Uran. “I love the patriotism here. The winters are definitely darker there, but we’re looking forward to the sunshine and to be out doing fun things with our horse.”

“This is going to be a wonderful opportunity,” said Matthew Uran. “I’m thankful to have been the right person in the right place at the right time.”