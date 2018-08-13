MARKET BIO-NICKI HIRT

By Lorre Prince

The Village at Tuscan Lakes is proud to present the Second Annual Artisan and Home Décor Market on September 29, 2018 from 9:00 – 4:00. Today we are featuring a new vendor to our Market that is truly one of a kind. Nicki’s Stuff, Owner Nicki Hirt lives in Baytown, Texas. She is a proud mother of two, grandmother of two and has happily been married for 50 years to her Junior High sweetheart! She started painting at the age of 65 with oil, acrylic and some watercolor as her mediums. She became enamored with “found object” art in 2017. She loves to make things come alive using almost anything. They make her smile when she creates them and we think they will make others smile, too.

Mark your calendars for September 29, 2018, The Village of Tuscan Lakes, 1610 Tuscan Village Drive, League City, Texas 77573. FREE to public, FREE parking, four food trucks on site. No need to cook. Enjoy a meal while shopping and take a meal home.