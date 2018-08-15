OUTRAGEOUS IDEAS AND STRANGE VIEWPOINTS

It’s been a while since I’ve done a column about weird and wacky T-shirts. Therefore it’s time to revisit this subject. New and offbeat ideas are constantly popping up to read and consider and possibly shake your head over. I can’t help but wonder sometimes if the T-shirt slogans I select might indicate a seriously oddball sense of humor. But the voices in my head all say “No way!” Thank goodness.

So here are today’s selections. I’ll start with one of my favorite topics: zombies. The first tee shirt, which I promptly fell in love with, proclaims: The Hardest Part About A Zombie Apocalypse Will Be Pretending I’m Not Excited!

The second zombie T-shirt gets right to the point: I Like You But If Zombies Chase Us, I’m Tripping You! (I actually saw something like this happen on the series The Walking Dead. True story. You have to know your priorities.)

Then there are those shirts that state universal truths. For example, there is this one: It Was A Sad Day When I Discovered My Universal Remote Control Did NOT Control The Universe. Not Even Remotely. And I bet all of you can relate to this one: Another Day Has Passed And I Didn’t Use Algebra Once! (So true.)

Some t-shirts deal with reality extremely well. Consider this one: This Charade About Being An Adult Has Gone On Long Enough! Or you might relate better to this one: You Had Me At “We’ll Make It Look Like An Accident.” If that one appealed to your sense of humor, here’s another good one: Patience: What You Have When There Are Too Many Witnesses.

These next few slogans don’t have a common category, unless it is “weird but funny. For example, there’s Come To The Dark Side . . . We Have Cookies. And how about I Keep Pressing ESCAPE But I’m Still Here! Then there’s the equally odd one: Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, Who’s Bringing The Chips?

Finally rounding out these off-the-wall sentiments, I saved my favorite for last. It simply says If History Repeats Itself, I Am So Getting A Dinosaur!

Amen to that.