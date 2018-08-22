HAVING TROUBLE FOCUSING? IF SO, READ ON!

In five days I will be starting my graduate level classes again. And, with that, comes papers, projects, observation reflections and so many other assignments. Going to school is no big deal. I’ve been doing it for years. And even after having a year off, between finishing my Bachelor’s degree and starting my Master’s degree, I was able to get back into a studying routine pretty easily.

But this semester seems different. I can’t quite put my finger on what is so different, but I just have this bad feeling that this semester is going to be more difficult than the previous ones. Not in terms of material to learn, but just in terms of keeping focus and keeping motivated.

This semester is also different because I have a lot more to do. I am finishing my current program with an internship, but I am simultaneously preparing to start a new program in the Spring. And, in order to get the ball rolling, I have decided to take a class from that new program during this upcoming semester. Of course, this added class will result in an added course load. Furthermore, not only am I doing classes but—in order to be accepted into this new program—I need to pass a content test. Since I am interested in working with the elementary age group, I have to pass the EC-6 certification exam and I have to pass it by December. However, since I only have five attempts to pass it, and have to wait 45 days between each retake, my goal and hope is to pass it as soon as possible. I’m going to try taking it for the first time in September and *knock on wood* I pass it. I mean I’m hoping and praying that I pass the whole thing on the first go, but I’m taking it early enough so that—IN CASE—I need to take it again, I have the time. But I really want to pass it on the first go, just for the pure reason that I can stop stressing over it.

And, to be honest, I am stressing tremendously over it and have been for months. For one thing, I haven’t taken a test in years. For another thing, there are very high stakes that come along with said test. And lastly, I am having so much trouble focusing enough to sit down and study. I mean I have been studying for over a month but I just don’t feel like I’ve done enough. Fortunately I still have some time, but I need to work on getting focused.

Fortunately, I found an article by reMARKable entitled 3 ways to stay focused while studying: backed by research. Well, this is just the article for me, isn’t it?

The first tip left by the article is to “set smarter goals.” And when they say smart goals, they mean S.M.A.R.T. goals. These are goals that are Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-Bound. So let’s look at this in terms of my personal circumstance. My current goal is to pass the TExES Core Subject content test. That’s a goal, but it’s not specific enough. I want to pass the TExES Core Subject content test before November. That’s more specific. Secondly, how will I measure if I met this goal? This one is easy and is determined by my score. If I receive a passing score, not full marks but a passing score, I know I reached my goal. Thirdly, what can I do to make the goal achievable? Well, I need to make sure I have the right study materials and surround myself with a good study space. Fourthly, is this goal relevant? As in, will it help me in my long-term goals? Let’s think about that. In order to get a job, I need a certification. In order to get certification, I need to get into this program at UHCL. In order to get into this program, I need to pass this test. So, yes, I believe the relevancy is clear. Lastly, is the goal achievable in the time I am providing myself? If I want to take the test in September for the first time, that gives me about three weeks to study. If I have the right material, put my head down and really focus—I am sure I can succeed. Of course, it does help that I have already been studying.

The second suggestion is to “create a soothing study environment.” Now this environment will be different for everyone, but the article lays out a few key factors that make up the difference between a good study space and a bad one. According to the article, the study environment should be warm, you should have a comfortable chair because doing so increases your confidence and puts you in a better mood, you should have a tidy desk and you should listen to music sans lyrics. Of course, you have to do what works for you and—oftentimes—you will only learn what works for you with trial and error. Personally, my ideal study environment depends on what it is I am doing. If I am studying, I need complete silence. However, if I am working on a paper or project, I can do it with a bit of music. The room I do my work in has to be a medium temperature—not too hot and not too cold. But the comfort of the chair and the messiness of the room doesn’t make too much of a difference to my concentration. I mean, once I have put myself in the “I need to work” mindset, I can focus just easily sitting in bed as I can sitting at a desk. But that’s me and my style, and it will be different to everyone.

Lastly, the article says to “cut out the tech distractions.” So, put your phones away when studying and only use your computers if it is relevant to what you are working on. This particular tip is the hardest for me to follow. I always have my phone on me when I’m working or studying and, after a while of work, I’ll say “I’m just going to take a five minute break.” Then, before I know it, that five minute break has turned into an hour long break because I’m on my tenth YouTube video. But, as explained by reMARKable, multitasking—especially during important periods of focus—do not work for most of us. The article says: “In the US, people using smartphones receive, on average, 45.9 push notifications a day. That’s a lot of distractions. And it turns out that we simply aren’t wired to be multitaskers. When we try to multitask we end up with a shorter attention span and eventually everything can start to distract us.” So, while you are working or studying, put your phone away. Put it far away from your study area and only get up to use it when you are done with studying for the day. This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take study breaks. On the contrary you should, but, instead of using your phone, my suggestion is for you to take a walk, eat a snack, do a quick workout or just rest your eyes for 10 to 15 minutes.

These aforementioned tips are helpful, not only in terms of this impending teaching certification exam, but for the rest of my life. Because we are always working and we always need tips on how to focus better. I mean, this is relevant even when we are not in school. I intend to take these tips away and use them and I invite you all to do so as well.

