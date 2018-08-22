LA MARQUE DISASTER RELIEF CONFERENCE

Aug. 9, 2018

Disaster-resilient communities focus of Aug. 25 conference in La Marque

Half-day conference will address mental, physical, financial health related to disasters

LA MARQUE – The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Galveston County in partnership with Texans Recovering Together will present a conference called “A Disaster-Resilient Community: Reclaiming Mental, Physical and Financial Health” on Aug. 25 in La Marque.

The conference is free and will be from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the AgriLife Extension office, located at 4102-B Main St. A continental breakfast is included.

“The conference is open to anyone with an interest in sustaining the well-being of their health during disaster preparation and recovery,” said Jymann Davis, AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health agent, Galveston County and liaison to the Governor’s Commission to Rebuild Texas. “As our community approaches the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, the recovery effort still continues in many forms. Some may still be focusing on the physical rebuilding of their home and property, while others are coping with other impacts of the storm. In an effort to help the community, AgriLife Extension is presenting this conference which focuses on sustaining and reclaiming health before, during and after a disaster.”

Davis said the half-day conference will consist of both speakers and exhibitors and is intended to provide a framework for holistic wellness in the areas of mental, physical, spiritual and financial health.

“The conference will address the mental aspects by showing how to maintain a sense of normalcy and coping following a disaster,” said Charriss York, AgriLife Extension program specialist and liaison to the Governor’s Commission to Rebuild Texas, Houston, “The physical aspect will involve rebuilding healthy eating and regular physical activity habits. And the fiscal part will address how to maintain financial fitness by preparing a solid plan for the unthinkable.”

Attendees will hear from speakers providing encouragement and information to assist in maintaining and rebuilding a healthy lifestyle after experiencing a disaster. Exhibitors who provide free services for local residents will also be on hand to share information about their programs and resources.

While the conference is free, seating is limited and registration is required at http://disaster-resilient-community.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact the Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office at 281-309-5049 or email Davis at Jymann.davis@ag.tamu.edu.