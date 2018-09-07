FROM SUPPORT COMES CHANGE

As summer ends and a new school year begins, Galveston County Community Coalition of

the Bay Area Council on Drugs and Alcohol would like to thank all of you for a great year.

Our mission is to mobilize community resources in an effort to reduce the harmful impact

of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs in our communities. This year, because of support we

have received from Galveston County citizens and organizations we were able to provide

Town Halls, training, education and outreach to many community groups.

Extra special thanks go to the following individuals and organizations for helping us create

a safer environment for the youth of Galveston County: Mary Moody Northen Endowment,

for providing office space, as well as the following partnering organizations: University

of Texas Medical Branch, the Center for Addiction Research, Texas A&M Galveston, Galveston

County Mutual Assistance Partnership, Texas City Police Department, local school districts,

The Post Newspaper, area chambers of commerce and our many other supportive coalition members.

We are looking forward to our upcoming 2018-2019 opportunities and we would love for you to

be a part of our efforts. Please contact Galveston County Community Coalition at

coalitions@bacoda.org or 800-510-3111.