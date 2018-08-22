IT’S SCHOOL TIME AGAIN

A new school year just started. The stores are filled with school supplies. This always brings back memories of the years when my son was a student. Trying to find all the required elements – especially those colored pencils! – on his supply list was a real challenge. This was in the 70s and 80s. Back then backpacks were much smaller, and students did not have to carry as much weight as they seem to today. Now it’s not uncommon to see them pulling them on wheels like carry-on luggage. And I don’t even want to think how different it was back when I was in school. (Or, as my son refers to that time period, the Dark Ages.) I don’t remember having a school bag or back pack in high school. Today’s kids should get PE credit for toting all the stuff around that they need to just get through their day.

It’s a whole new world out there these days. Cell phones, laptops, iPads and other technological gadgets are an every day, ordinary part of life. I can remember when my son got his first handheld calculator in junior high. That was really high tech back then. Today he has an iPhone watch. Shades of Dick Tracy!

I’m not sure if all this new technology is a good thing or not. We have students today who can operate a computer but can’t write in cursive anymore. I guess it’s a trade off.

I still recall registering for college my freshman year. it was the 1960s. They used “punch cards” then. You were not allowed to fold or staple them because it would cause havoc with the computer. These cards were put through a computer that took up an entire room. That was the great-great-grandfather of today’s PC or Mac. Now it’s an antique computer. We Baby Boomers thought it was cutting edge. Who knew?

What I do know is that if you don’t have a computer, you are going to find yourself becoming increasingly frustrated. You won’t be able to access information easily – or at all. You won’t be able to do early check in for your flight or print out your boarding pass. You’ll never understand your smart phone either.

But you will totally understand this basic concept: Technology is NOT our friend.