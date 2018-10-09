COME ON COME ALL !

As a grand affirmation of a renewed focus on Community outreach by College of The Mainland, we are all invited

to come out and see the COM Conference Center – a facility the college is offering as a resource to the communities

COM serves. As the college continues to move toward a position of providing community specific programs,

assistance and support, the COM Conference Center will provide a much needed space for a variety of events and

may well attract venues that previously might have been unable to consider this area due to the lack of acceptable

venue space.

All College of the Mainland employees and students are invited to the grand opening of the COM Conference

Center on Monday, Oct. 22. Community members from throughout Galveston County also are being invited to the

grand opening and to tour facility improvements on campus.

Construction crews began work on several maintenance projects on campus this spring, including the Physical

Education building where the old indoor swimming pool is being converted into a multi-purpose conference center.

The conference center, when completed in early October, will be able to accommodate more than 500 guests.

The center is one of several much-needed projects on campus approved by the Board of Trustees and being paid

through a $16.2 million maintenance tax note. The main room of the conference center will have two partitions allowing

for the configuration of three smaller rooms.

The center will be open for community members to use.

The Olympic-sized swimming pool on campus, which was in disrepair, was closed years ago. In April, the crews

used more than 700 cubic yards of flowable fill – a liquid soil comprised of cement, water, fine aggregate and fly

ash – to fill in the 11-foot-deep pool. The conference center will sit on what was the pool.

The gym and locker rooms also are being refurbished, including the removal of the bleachers.

Another major project being tackled are the underground heating and cooling pipes.

“Our pipes are 50 years old and corroding out,” COM President Dr. Warren Nichols said. “We’ve been digging

them up and patching them up.” Our Board of Trustees said, “let’s correct it once and for all.’ So were are replacing

all the underground pipes.”

Over the summer, crews also gutted and rebuilt the chemistry lab in the Math and Science Building. The $1 million

renovation was completed over the summer and in time for the start of fall semester classes.

The brick exterior of the Student Center has been removed, creating a “see through” of the building. The two-story

building’s exterior is being replaced with metal stud walls, insulation and then brick. An outside terrace overlooking

the lake plus a canopy as well as sunlight screens to shade the area and existing glass wall will add to the building.

The renovated Student Center should be completed by December.