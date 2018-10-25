PLEASURE PIER HOSTS WALK A MILE IN HER SHOES

Pleasure Pier has partnered with The Resource and Crisis Center, Texas A&M of Galveston and Galveston College to host the Third Annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes. The walk resembles what is like in the life of a survivor of domestic violence and the trials and struggles they may go through. Participants can borrow or wear their own high-heeled shoes and walk in front of Pleasure Pier to spread awareness of domestic violence. The event will be held on Friday at Pleasure Pier, 2501 Seawall Boulevard in Galveston from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. In addition, participants will receive a free ride wristband to Pleasure Pier and discount to retail stores. For additional details, please visit www.rccgc.org. For additional information about the Pleasure Pier, please call (409) 766-4950 or visit www. pleasurepier.com.