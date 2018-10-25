GBR TO HOLD EVACUATION DRILL ON WEDNESDAY

TEXAS CITY – The Galveston Bay Refinery (GBR) will conduct a site wide fence line evacuation drill at some point between 9:00am and 11:00am, on Wednesday. All GBR employees and contractors (excluding security and hourly operations, products, lab and receiving warehouse employees) will evacuate to the fence line muster points. Individuals will not leave the site. This drill is being planned in addition to the weekly test drill that occurs at 11:15am Wednesday. The goal of a site wide fence line evacuation drill is to practice safe evacuation and accountability of all employees. The drill will provide learning opportunities to update the current evacuation plan.